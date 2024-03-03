Ruben Selles Hails ‘Amazing’ Away Support In Carlisle Win

After another difficult week for the club, the Royals travelled to Carlisle United and picked up a 3-1 victory to leave the 1,300 travelling fans very happy. Goals through Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs secured the three points to move us five points from safety sitting in 16th.

Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say. He spoke to the Reading Chronicle and Wokingham Sport.

Selles on the match

“I think we controlled the first 60 minutes and scored three, with chances to score more. At one point we didn’t know how to play, relaxed and started to make some mistakes which allowed them to arrive a couple of times and score the goal. “There was a moment where there was a little bit of doubt in the boys, but it is a process, and we need to learn how to kill the game at the proper moment. We need to review the last 30 minutes because we have to be better.”

Selles on added motivation of Paul Simpson quotes

“We don’t pay attention to anybody because there is a lot of noise around us. I know he made some comments, but he assured me that the context was not like that, and we spoke on the grass - the best way to do it. It is not about motivation or not, the team were motivated to want to come here, score goals and win the game.”

Selles on Andy Yiadom

“Yids has been amazing. The last four to five months he’s leading the team in the dressing room, his football abilities you can see on the pitch both attacking and defending. “Football is about putting players in the best position to show themselves. We know he has this ability in the one versus one and he was very close to the box. Harvey (Knibbs) makes a good movement in the space.”

Selles on fan support