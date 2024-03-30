Ruben Selles ‘Expected More’ From Reading In Northampton Town Win

The Royals made it an extremely Good Friday with a huge three points against Northampton Town at the SCL Stadium.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scored the winner in the 65th minute to move Reading to 17th, six points off the drop zone. With Bolton Wanderers on Monday, it was vital to pick up three points to head into another big game with full confidence.

Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say. He spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the performance

“I don’t think I got a big performance. I think I got a massive result, but I don’t think we got a massive performance. It wasn’t our best game, nowhere near to be good enough from any of us. It was an equal game with both teams having chances. I think Northampton are a good team, very solid, but I expected a bit more from us.”

Selles on Joel Pereira

“We made a change and Joel Pereira is fighting for that position. He was really good today, kept us in the game in those moments. It is not only him in those moments- Jeriel arrives for example- to force enough to not have a clear situation to score. The team is making effort there. It has been, without players like Jeriel, Tyler or Charlie away, difficult to reconnect. We can do better.”

Selles on Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan impact

“We know the squad and the players we have. Ben has been consistent in the last three or four games for us in that position and Kelvin has been fantastic when he comes in and changes the tempo of the game. We know we have some variation in that position and it’s very good to see it all connected.”

Selles on what he wants to see more of