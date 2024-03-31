Stat Attack: Bolton Wanderers

This Bank Holiday Monday, the Royals are traveling up to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to face playoff-pushing Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters are going into the game after a 0-0 draw away at Stevenage. Ruben Selles’ men go into the match after a 1-0 win at home to Northampton Town. Overall the game on Good Friday wasn’t the prettiest to watch, but all importantly the three points went to the home side.

Reading and Bolton have had two very different seasons, polarised at the different ends of the table. Away from home, Reading play only 27% of their touches in the opposition half, while Bolton only have 29% of their own touches in their own third. For the Royals, the game is all open to playing the ball through - into Bolton’s third.

It won’t come without challenges though, Bolton’s home form is extremely well executed. They have only lost three times at home throughout this campaign. Reading have been struggling away from home for quite some time, losing 11 games this season on the road.

The away end is expected to have around 1,300 Royals packed inside of it, an extremely good effort for a Bank Holiday.

Last time the two teams met, a late goal from Caylan Vickers gave ‘Ding the all-important three points. The game was halted through the tennis ball protests. Almost seven months later, things are looking hopefully brighter in Berkshire.

Only four minutes after the protest ended, Dion Charles beat David Button in a one-on-one to give Bolton the lead. Within the last 14 minutes, Reading scored two late goals. The all-important one being a tap in from Vickers, with four minutes left to play.

Reading had seven shots on target. Selles’ men will look to carry this on in the north west on Monday.

Looking ahead, on April 6, Reading will face high-flying Lincoln City at the SCL. On Good Friday, the Imps stole the win at home to Leyton Orient, thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Jovon Makama. Lincoln travel up to Carlisle United on Monday to face Carlisle, who go into the game after a 3-1 win at Peterborough United.