Carlisle United Fans Verdict: Don’t Worry About The ‘Ding

There was something superbly sweet about trudging back to Carlisle station in horrific rain and cold to the soundtrack of ‘Three Little Birds’ being belted out by pockets of fellow Reading fans.

It’s a song that I feel will, if it hasn’t already, quickly become a bit of an anthem for us for the remainder of the season. The feeling I had listening to the packed-out away end sing it both during and after the game was genuinely heartwarming.

It was a fantastic performance, a monumental three points and an all-round brilliant away day. One of the best days I’ve had following Reading in a long time. Here’s how the fans reacted to it...

Harvey Knibbs

I love this team a lot. I love Ruben Selles. But there are few people I love more than Harvey Knibbs. He just gets it doesn’t he?

He runs nonstop every single game, and pops in with vital goal contributions too. On Saturday, in my opinion, which seems to be shared by most of the fans, he was the best player on the pitch.

Since moving central he’s been really good and is now firmly one of our most important, and most loved, players. Here’s how the fans reacted to his performance...

Knibbs man of the match for me today, incredible pressing and energy but also always looked dangerous getting on the ball and his movements off it as well. Plus he's clearly a fantastic character as well, what a signing he's been! #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) March 2, 2024

Harvey Knibbs is slowly but surely writing his nane into Reading FC history. One of the best players we’ve had in years #readingfc — Jake (@JakeMoorePR) March 2, 2024

Harvey Knibbs is Player of the Season, there is no other close competition #readingfc — James (@JamesHammond96) March 2, 2024

Give Harvey Knibbs the keys to Forbury gardens #readingfc — Dan (@RoyalsDan95) March 2, 2024

The collective “Go on” before Knibbs knocks it in is phenomenal. #readingfc



pic.twitter.com/81Z3YtbSlf — Rob Nutley (@Rnutley) March 3, 2024

A brilliant day out

The longest away day of the season, days after yet another points deduction, on a wet, windy and horrible Saturday afternoon on the border of Scotland, has all the ingredients of being a pretty bleak day.

However, it turned out to be quite the opposite. It was one of the best days I’ve had following the club in a long time, and yet another in recent times that’s made me fall even more in love with this group of players.

The fans who made the trip certainly enjoyed themselves...

Not looking forward to today’s journey home from Carlisle but what a bloody result yesterday. Superb day out, quality evening. #ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) March 3, 2024

Tremendous day in Carlisle - shall we wait another 30+ years or can we meet again sooner? #readingfc — Mark Sugar (@marksugar) March 2, 2024

What a cracking away day. Boys were brilliant and fans too. UTFD URZ #readingfc pic.twitter.com/mCXpQagCur — Max (@Readingfan106) March 2, 2024

Quality away day, quality performance. Players delivered when it matters most, the ten minutes after we scored the third were a different gravy



Disappointed not to come away with a clean sheet but got the three points #readingfc #uptheding — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) March 2, 2024

Just got home. God I absolutely love this team. There's not many people that make seeing over 150 miles of the M6 (twice in one day) so bearable. Up the Ding #readingfc pic.twitter.com/sgsjgzQEPx — Becki White (@MissBeckaEllen) March 2, 2024

Had a great "milestone" day, saw #readingfc win at Carlisle and was spoilt by the family, can enjoy the rest of the weekend! ⚪ ⚽#uptheding pic.twitter.com/6vuuMOTSq4 — Simon Edwards (@Madstad109) March 2, 2024

Top day yesterday 'Ding +3 Fans were immense again! Go again Saturday another cup final #readingfc #awaydays UP THE 'DING ⚪ ⚪ pic.twitter.com/k87wLT2YZ7 — Shaun Berry (@sbezzzab1871) March 3, 2024

What a day.



Great win for the Ding ANNNNNDDDDD



QPR BEATING LEICESTER!!!#readingfc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) March 2, 2024

Ruben Selles

Honestly, how can you not love this bloke?

After the Leyton Orient game in October I thought he was done. It was one of the most toxic atmospheres I’ve seen following Reading. But now we’re all in love with him. It’s been a quite incredible turnaround.

We’re really starting to see his team now. After a really difficult few months, we’re seeing an identity and consistency in how we play. The fans are loving it, and loving him...

When times were tough he could have easily walked away. He learnt from his mistakes, he adapted and he’s dragged this football club up from

the deep depths of this disgusting division. Here’s to you Ruben Selles, Reading loves you more than you will know. #readingfc — Brad Ray (@BradSRay) March 3, 2024

For all his mistakes he made early on. I really hope under new ownership (whatever that means) he’s give a fair crack of the whip. He gets it. #readingfc https://t.co/dJ5GmYKExs — JDM (@RFC_Smurf93) March 2, 2024

He just gets it doesn’t he. — Mark Harding (@markharding1988) March 2, 2024

This has pleased me so much. The man gets it! We should treasure him because he is the man who will keep us up. #readingfc https://t.co/s08xajGxvc — Karz From The 'Ding ☕ (@FFSKarz) March 2, 2024

We need a statue of this man outside the Mad Stad if he manages to keep us up whilst our owner wants us to go bust, absolutely legend — Neil Willby (@NeilWillby) March 2, 2024

If this is what he can do with this team now imagine when our issues are sorted — daniel white (@dantheman21205) March 2, 2024

We should stick with Selles next season. Squad was thrown together at last minute and it takes time to get players to gel, belief to build and a winning identity to develop. We’ve done chopping and changing and it doesn’t work. #readingfc #RuebenSelles — Nick Knight (@NJK20171) March 3, 2024

Conclusion

Just a really enjoyable day following this club. This group of players and staff just get it, they understand where we are, the position we’re in, and they’re willing to fight like hell to get us out of it. I love them all so much. I really, really do.

URZ.