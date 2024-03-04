 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carlisle United Fans Verdict: Don’t Worry About The ‘Ding

How the Loyal Royals reacted to a wonderful win in Cumbria.

By harry.chafer
/ new
There was something superbly sweet about trudging back to Carlisle station in horrific rain and cold to the soundtrack of ‘Three Little Birds’ being belted out by pockets of fellow Reading fans.

It’s a song that I feel will, if it hasn’t already, quickly become a bit of an anthem for us for the remainder of the season. The feeling I had listening to the packed-out away end sing it both during and after the game was genuinely heartwarming.

It was a fantastic performance, a monumental three points and an all-round brilliant away day. One of the best days I’ve had following Reading in a long time. Here’s how the fans reacted to it...

Harvey Knibbs

I love this team a lot. I love Ruben Selles. But there are few people I love more than Harvey Knibbs. He just gets it doesn’t he?

He runs nonstop every single game, and pops in with vital goal contributions too. On Saturday, in my opinion, which seems to be shared by most of the fans, he was the best player on the pitch.

Since moving central he’s been really good and is now firmly one of our most important, and most loved, players. Here’s how the fans reacted to his performance...

A brilliant day out

The longest away day of the season, days after yet another points deduction, on a wet, windy and horrible Saturday afternoon on the border of Scotland, has all the ingredients of being a pretty bleak day.

However, it turned out to be quite the opposite. It was one of the best days I’ve had following the club in a long time, and yet another in recent times that’s made me fall even more in love with this group of players.

The fans who made the trip certainly enjoyed themselves...

Ruben Selles

Honestly, how can you not love this bloke?

After the Leyton Orient game in October I thought he was done. It was one of the most toxic atmospheres I’ve seen following Reading. But now we’re all in love with him. It’s been a quite incredible turnaround.

We’re really starting to see his team now. After a really difficult few months, we’re seeing an identity and consistency in how we play. The fans are loving it, and loving him...

Conclusion

Just a really enjoyable day following this club. This group of players and staff just get it, they understand where we are, the position we’re in, and they’re willing to fight like hell to get us out of it. I love them all so much. I really, really do.

URZ.

