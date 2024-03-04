Reading Women 1-2 London City Lionesses: Match Report

Despite Reading taking the lead from a Brooke Hendrix header on the stroke of half-time, the London City Lionesses responded in the second half - with goals from Paige Satchell and ex-Royal Emma Mukandi - to leave the SCL stadium with all three points on Sunday after a really disappointing performance from the home team.

There are often long breaks between matches in the Women’s Championship so, when you add into the mix last weekend’s international break, a couple of postponements against Birmingham City (Illness) and Charlton Athletic (waterlogged pitch), there is a valid excuse in both a lack of competitive playing time and also a chance to build up any momentum - since beating Sunderland (near enough a month ago).

Liam Gilbert, however, kept faith from that winning performance of four weeks ago, and named an unchanged team (and formation), alongside a full-strength substitutes’ bench, with both Tia Primmer and Lulu Jarvis returning to the squad.

Reading (3-4-1-2): Orman (GK), Mayi Kith, Hendrix (Captain) (Smith,89), Stapleton, Roberts (Dugdale, 73), Wade, Houssein (Primmer, 45), Estcourt, Flannery (Perry, 78), Wellings, Woolley Unused subs: Annets (GK), Jarvis, Wilson, Elwood, Longhurst Yellow cards: Stapleton, 59, Primmer, 82

Although the Royals took the lead just before the break (45+1), it would have been hard to argue that this wasn’t against the run of play, in a match where the Lionesses outplayed Reading in every measurable footballing statistic, not just over the first half but over the full 90 minutes.

Stating the obvious, it was a match that Reading really needed to win (or at least not lose), with both teams embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation.

Psychologically, it feels like a real blow, with the league position now reversing the 1pm kick-off starting positions. The Lionesses are now one point and one position above the Royals. Worryingly, both Lewes and Watford (who currently occupy both of the relegation positions) are now within catching distance of Reading.

Maybe it was the appointment of London City Lionesses’ new manager Remi Allen (ex-Reading hero and midfield dynamo), named only yesterday, but the visitors just seemed to have more energy about them.

Reading’s midfield failed to gain any control over the energetic London City team and, similar to the Royals’ defence, found themselves time and time again under pressure, giving the ball away cheaply with a rushed, panicked or aimlessly kicked pass (including Emily Orman in the Reading goal) - with Charlie Wellings and Jesse Woolley isolated up top.

Although Reading were clearly second best, there weren’t many clear-cut chances for the Lionesses and Orman wasn’t really called into action much throughout the opening 45 minutes.

If there was any silver lining, it was the free-kick delivery from which Reading took the lead. This season the Royals have really struggled to take advantage of set pieces, so it was a pleasant surprise to witness the perfectly executed left-foot delivery from Lauren Wade met by a towering Hendrix header into the bottom corner of the net - with her first goal of the season.

Half-time: 1-0.

Gilbert made one change during the break, replacing Halle Houssein with Primmer, presumably in an attempt to boost and strengthen the midfield.

The new Lionesses manager also had ideas of her own, and whatever Allen said during her very first half-time team talk appeared to work, with the opening 15 minutes of the restart sealing the match, result and three points.

Within two minutes Orman was called into action, diving low to her left to pull off a great save at the near post to deny the quick turn and shot of the Lionesses’ number nine, Nicole Douglas.

The pressure on the Royals’ defence continued and the visitors equalised with their third corner of the second half, within just 10 minutes of the restart. Satchell reacted the quickest to rifle the ball home from close range after the Reading defence were unable to clear their lines. 1-1.

Just three minutes later, the Royals were shell-shocked when ex-Reading player Mukandi scored a contender for goal of the season. Out of nowhere, she produced a left-foot angled strike from 35 yards, which rocketed across the goal, past Orman, into the top right-hand corner of the Reading goal. 1-2.

Although Gilbert made three further changes to try to change things around (one forced change with Captain Hendrix having to leave the field because of either an injury or illness), the damage had already been done. The visitors saw out the remaining 30 minutes without any real scares.

The good news is that the Royals have one, two or even three matches in hand over nearly everyone in the league - but including teams challenging for promotion. Because of the backlog of matches, they also (in contrast to earlier in the season) now come thick and fast, with five more matches to fit in over the next four weeks - starting with the rearranged match away to Charlton Athletic, 2pm, next Sunday. See you there!