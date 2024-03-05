Grade The Job Ruben Selles Is Doing As Reading Manager: March 2024

We’re well into the second half of the season now, so I thought it’d be a good time to do another approval rating for Ruben Selles. He’s had one so far, which we ran in late September when he was 10 matches into his spell (that feels like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?). You gave him an impressive 4.39/5 to reflect a strong start that culminated in the 9-0 thrashing of Exeter City.

Now he’s 45 games in (yep, I know, we probably should have done another one midway between 10 and 45), so how much have your opinions of Selles changed in that time?

Well it’s fair to say it’s been up and down for Reading in the last 35 matches. Following the 9-0 win at Exeter, the Royals went winless in their next nine league games (seven defeats, two draws): a run that included particularly sour low points, such as toxic scenes after full-time at Leyton Orient and the 3-2 loss at Shrewsbury Town.

But then everything changed. Reading have played 20 league matches since the Salop collapse, winning nine and drawing seven of them, and would in fact be fifth in League One if the table were done from the Wycombe Wanderers victory onwards. That form has in reality taken the Royals from bottom of the table, 10 points adrift of safety, to five clear - and that’s including another deduction of two points.

Selles has not only had to deal with his team being stripped of six points, but also a smorgasbord of other behind-the-scenes chaos which is too meaty to list here. Recap some of the low points in this explainer on why Reading fans were pushed to take increasingly drastic protest action.

In the cup it’s been a mixed bag. Following victory over Exeter City, Reading tonked Swindon Town 5-0 and Arsenal’s under-21s 5-2 in the Pizza Cup, before winning a penalty shootout against Charlton Athletic and then losing one to Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-21s. The Royals also snuck past MK Dons 3-2 in the FA Cup, followed by a 2-1 humbling at Eastleigh in the second round.

Looking deeper than just results, it feels very much as if this side is developing well, getting stronger as the season progresses. To a large extent that’s down to the move away from 4-2-2-2 in late October, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Reading are much harder to play against, they’re able to grind out results rather than regularly succumbing to late goals, and individual players have improved (most obviously Femi Azeez).

Away from the pitch, Selles has been a real class act. His temperament is exceptional, knowing when to be harsh and when to go softer, but he’s also consistently level-headed. Doing that in the circumstances in which he’s had to work is impressive. In fact, I’d say he’s been an excellent representative for Reading Football Club full stop. He’s humble, a unifier, and someone who’s earned respect from supporters for how he conducts himself.

It’s hard to think of glaringly negative points about Selles’ management, but there’s an argument to be made that Reading could be performing better than they currently are.

For me, despite the pretty strong attacking options the Royals have (Sam Smith, Harvey Knibbs, Azeez, Lewis Wing and others), this still isn’t a side that’s all that prolific at scoring goals from open play. The last two matches aside, Reading quite often rely on long shots, own goals and set pieces.

More broadly, Reading can also look very flat. I’m thinking in particular of the Fleetwood Town game, the second half against Shrewsbury and the last 30 minutes against Carlisle United as recent examples. That can well be down to fatigue, missing players (Smith and Yiadom were unavailable at Fleetwood) and game state (Reading were 3-0 up when going off the boil at Carlisle), but it’s something for Selles to work on nonetheless.

And, really, that’s how I’d categorise Selles’ shortcomings: it’s less that they’re major failings, more that they’re things for him to work on and improve. After all, he’s a young manager, still going through his first full season in the dugout.

Approval rating

How well do you think Ruben Selles has got on in the Reading dugout so far? Give him a grade in our Approval Rating poll below from one (lowest) to five (highest). If it doesn’t display on your device, try this link right here.