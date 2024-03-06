The Big TTE Podcast Reunion Show

It’s not quite The Avengers, but Wimb brings together a very special group of people from TTE Podcast’s history to discuss the past, present and future of Reading Football Club.

Reading Football Fancast founder Alan West, former TTE Deputy Dditor Jonny Williams, TTE Pod Extra host Olly Allen, Sell Before We Dai’s Dave ‘Handbags’ Harris and former TTE Pod Host Marc Mayo are all involved to give their views on the events on and off the pitch from the past few years.

Plus we take a stroll down memory lane from our podcast histories, including bus driver tales, 10-minute phone calls with former Reading managers, recording shows in hotel rooms and much more.

As always, thanks to our sponsors ZCZ Films and our exclusive Pod Extra Sponsor, FUTCoaching.com

If you’re interested in improving your EAFC 24 performance, then check them out. Our listeners can get 10% off using the code TTE, or why not check out the FREE FUT In Review Podcast.

Download the episode here