The Bittersweet Feeling Of Falling Back In Love With Reading Football Club

As long-suffering fans of this illustrious club, over the last few seasons we’ve forgotten many aspects of what supporting a “normal” club feels like. Not that there is such a thing as a normal club of course: they’re all unique in their different ways, from the machines at the top of the Premier League down to the Forest Greens of the Football League. We all just watch 22 men kick a ball around for nigh on 100 minutes every week.

But what we’ve forgotten is that sheer joy of winning and feeling good about Reading FC. In tandem with that is the sense of pride and being able to fall in love with our players and the club itself again.

To the credit of our supporters, we have bonded and united together more than in almost any other time in the club’s existence. All of that is in defiance of the man that I can’t even be bothered to waste characters on.

That defiance has not just been the preserve of the fans; the players too have galvanised into a formidable unit that, now, rarely gets bettered or battered. The need to survive, the requirement to not only keep above the dotted line but also to make sure we have enough points on the board that even the EFL cannot relegate us with another frivolous charge.

Both of those elements - when combined together - have unified the fans and players in a way we’ve not seen since our last promotion and even more so than the playoff-final-losing team. That side had some great individuals that will be fondly remembered, but this latest squad just has something formidable about them that, dare I say it, brings back that love again.

Given everything that these players - including those we have lost - have been put through over the course of the season, while still remaining outside of the drop zone, is simply incredible.

Ruben Selles has cut his teeth in the most demanding and ruthless of seasons. A baptism of fire in his first proper season of management that nobody would envy. Countless times it seems he has been betrayed and stabbed in the back, yet still he delivers, his team delivers and the doubters are proven wrong.

It’s this stoic, solid survivability that makes us fall in love again. We can’t ask any more of them, we really can’t. As fans, we’ve been creative, we’ve been fighting, we’ve shown up in our thousands on the road – win, lose or draw.

It’s often said: “Don’t fall in love with the players, they will always leave you”. And it’s true, but it’s so hard not to warm to what these players have been through. It’s probably even more than we can even imagine. Yet still they’ve managed to come together in such a way that defies all the odds despite all the pressure and deductions that have threatened to undo throughout the season.

But now we’re faced with more trouble ahead. Financially we know the club has been and is in dire straits. The sale appears to be going at a glacial pace, if at all. Thoughts of Reading going into administration (or worse) are back in the minds of the fans and staff alike.

After everything that has befallen the team this season, it still could be taken out of their hands if we were headed for the dreaded A word or even worse.

Just when everything on the pitch is falling into place, off the pitch it’s falling to pieces. It shouldn’t have to be this way but here we are.

So now, we’re faced with an impossible future to predict. We could survive on the pitch, get enough points to mathematically keep us safe, but then the ownership and HMRC issues bite us on the derriere still and negate all of the hard work that we’ve witnessed home and away.

We have no idea where we’ll end up, what division we’ll be in and how many of these players - or indeed Selles himself - will still be here next season or what state the club will be in.

It’s such a tragedy. Just as we were beginning to fall in love with some aspects of the club, it could all be easily blown away.

We may not even have a club at all, but that doesn’t bear thinking about. Can you imagine if all of this went to waste? But that’s what this uncertainty brings: no bright side. Nothing tangible at least.

I really don’t know how this all will pan out. At the moment it doesn’t look great at all. I keep trying to tell myself that there’ll be more players to get attached to, that there’ll be better days ahead, it just needs… well, what? So many things need to change, someone needs to love the club like we all do. But that’s not how business and property assets work. Those elements of fandom and ownership will never meet.

And that leaves me with the very real feeling of anxiety that Reading FC may not be here one day soon. We won’t let that happen without a fight but someone, somewhere has to show up and be on our side. Right now, there’s nobody. Nobody with the clout and power to change it anyway.

So for now, all I, and we, can do is to fight and support this rather wonderful group of players in our thousands. Let’s sell out the stadium and see where the owner’s gambling dice fall. Come April 27 I hope we’re in a better place and we can share the love with these players: they deserve it.

So, before the season ends, come and say goodbye. Hopefully, it’s just goodbye for now.