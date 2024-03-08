Carlisle United 1-3 Reading: Tactical Analysis

Reading scored three goals in a league away game for the first time in over two years, since February 2022 when goals from Lucas Joao and John Swift saw us beat Preston North End 3-2, and while the annual six-point deductions haven’t changed, our division and team certainly have.

Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs were the heroes this time around, as Carlisle United were put to the sword, plunging them to 15 points from safety, but propelling the Royals all the way up to 17th place in League One. Someone had better grab an oxygen mask to help deal with these unbelievable altitudes.

Let’s look at what sunk the Cumbrians on Saturday.

Although scoring three is some achievement for us, I think we should have been even more brave than we were, because frankly, Carlisle offered very little until around the 70th minute, and their defence was easily opened with balls over the top.

I would’ve liked to have seen Charlie Savage start for this reason, given we required little defensive cover against such calibre of opposition, and he would have likely opened up even more chances for Reading than Michael Craig provided.

In the screenshot below, Knibbs goes a little bit deeper to receive the ball and play a first-time pass, and in doing so he draws Sam Lavelle out of the back line, baiting the right-sided centre-back better than a skilled angler with a fresh can of worms, which leaves a gaping hole in the Carlisle defence as shown.

Lewis Wing makes a brilliant run from the right into the space, and Craig could just do with a well weighted through ball into him, and a golden goalscoring opportunity presents itself. The two outstretched arms of the home side’s midfielders pointing in that direction too demonstrate that.

Luckily it doesn’t matter so much as, a matter of seconds later, the ball is recycled to Wing who has plenty of space around the halfway line to look up and spot the runs of Smith and Andy Yiadom, who is unusually high and narrow, as seen here.

Lavelle is already out of position further forward, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is drawing away Paul Huntington to the left, and Jon Mellish, the third and final centre-back, is too distracted by the deceiving run of Yiadom, which kindly grants Smith the Freedom of the City of Carlisle in behind the backline ready to slot it into the bottom corner.

Wing was instrumental to our long passing and chance creation throughout, as he played 11 progressive passes with an average distance of over 30 yards, showing our attacking purpose and forward-thinking attitude.

As shown in this move, Ehibhatiomhan had a very free role, with the license to move back into midfield and sometimes even to the right-hand side, which is demonstrated in the touch map below (Reading are shooting from right to left).

While out of possession, Ehibhatiomhan mainly stuck up top and quite narrow, but his touches are all over the place when we had the ball. Femi Azeez on the other hand mainly hugged the touchline in possession, providing the option for the switch, and then cross from the corner, as seen here.

Azeez made four crosses from that exact area on Saturday, and when getting the ball to him in these scenarios, we mostly looked for quick transitions, like here, where Amadou Mbengue fizzes a vertical pass to Smith, who inventively flicks the ball around the corner to the oncoming Azeez.

A better-quality cross here to find Ehibhatiomhan, who’d managed to wrong-side his marker at the back post, could well make a better scoring opportunity, but with two men chasing Azeez, it’s understandably difficult to produce a better pass.

To quote the football cliché, the game is won and lost in the midfield, and that certainly proved true against United. Reading’s midfield trio had over 54% more touches and 56% more passes than their Carlisle equivalents, showing a level of control that we’ve seldom seen on the road this season. With Ehibhatiomhan moving inside and Yiadom often going in to bolster the centre of the pitch too, our opposition simply couldn’t deal with that.

Carlisle’s back-five defence didn’t help much either. The three centre-backs only had Smith to entertain themselves with really, but often Knibbs found himself in a striker’s position too. This gave the home side a massive headache with working out who to track him, as was shown in the first screenshot where we easily expose the space, and if one United midfielder were to man-mark Knibbs, that would leave them man-to-man against Wing and Craig, which is unquestionably a compromising scenario.

The rather amusing truth is that Paul Simpson got simply outplayed in all departments by Ruben Selles. Well actually his substitutions following our third goal were quite good to be fair, but the three points are all anyone will remember in a few years from this game.

Next up are Wycombe Wanderers at home as we look to complete our third double this season, in front of what should be a bumper crowd at the Madejski Stadium. The reverse fixture in November was anything but easy though, and I doubt this one will be either, as both sides look to put some serious distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Enjoy the game this Saturday Royals!