Stat Attack: Wycombe Wanderers

Wind it back, Carlisle away! On March 2 the Royals took on Carlisle United at Brunton Park. With a packed-out away end with just shy of 1,400 ‘Ding fans who made the 600-mile round trip to Cumbria, there were three points to celebrate! Goals from Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs helped Reading to go on and win the game 3-1.

Within the match, Reading had a very strong eight shots on target, with 54% possession that supported the team and fans traveling back to Berkshire with the all-important win, that helped the team to continue to climb up the League One table. The Royals currently sit 17th in League One, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Looking ahead to Saturday, although Reading and Wycombe are near location-wise, they haven’t played one another many times in the last few years. In the last five meetings between the teams, Reading have won four out of their five games; Ruben Selles’ squad will be looking to build on this form against Wycombe at the weekend.

The last time Reading faced the Chairboys, the miserable away form halted, a 2-1 win was secured at Adams Park. It was the Royals’ first away win in 378 days! The three points weren’t easy to obtain; having youngster Dom Ballard stretchered off early was a big blow for the squad.

Reading’s 45% possession didn’t stop the team from winning the match, but having six shots on target created pressure for Wycombe and helped gain three points for Rubén’s men. The all-important goals came flying in from ex-Wycombe man Lewis Wing and Smith, who helped to end Reading’s away win drought.

Within League One, Wycombe currently sit in 15th, while Reading are only two points behind the Chairboys in 17th place. Wycombe have lost three, drawn one and won one game in their last five matches. On the other hand, the Royals have won two, drawn one and lost two of their most recent games. On paper, Reading has the better form but anything can happen on Saturday!

I’m sure that every Reading fan can agree: this has been one of the hardest seasons in our history, having to deal with many issues coming from behind the scenes at the club. But Selles and his men have given everything for the badge we all know and love.

Although the season started in a shaky way, Reading have picked up a very solid form in recent months, only losing twice in their last 10 games.

This season, Reading’s home form is currently the fifth-best in League One (from the last six home games played), where the Royals have won four out of their six recent games at the SCL. By having such a solid form, Selles and his men will try and extend this on Saturday.

Helping to try get a win and add more goals to his personal tally is Harvey Knibbs, who is currently Reading’s top goalscorer with 10 goals and six assists this campaign. Coming from Cambridge United in the summer, many ‘Ding fans didn’t know what to expect. Since joining Reading, he has led the front line to score vital goals to help the current 2023/34 campaign, continuing to turn a positive page this campaign.

MY PREDICTION: 2-0 Reading. Scorers: Knibbs and Wing.

Looking ahead: on Tuesday the 12th, Reading are away to Derby County, who are sitting comfortably in third within League One. In a 1-0 win against Derby in late January, Paul Mukairu’s goal helped gain all three points for Reading. Although Selles’ men had only 42% possession, help from the fans guided the players to seek the win.