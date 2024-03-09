Reading vs Wycombe Wanderers: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading return home for this weekend’s game as they take on Wycombe Wanderers.

The Royals travelled all the way up to Carlisle last weekend and were able to bring three points back to Berkshire, but more points on the board are needed between now and the end of the campaign to secure survival.

Today’s opponents Wycombe will be seeking revenge following the Berkshire side’s win in the reverse fixture, but it remains to be seen whether they can get something from this clash as they make the short journey to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Heading into this important clash, we have your match preview.

What? League One Matchday 37

Season? 2023/24

Who? Wycombe Wanderers

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 9th March

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Matt Bloomfield

The Royals

Although Carlisle are bottom of the league, I wasn’t expecting a win last Saturday, so last weekend was very satisfying.

I’ve repeated this so many times now, but we need to build on this victory in the coming weeks. We’re allowed a defeat every once in a while, but the Shrewsbury Town loss was a bit of a blow and we need to redeem ourselves this weekend in front of the home fans. I do love this team, but I’ll love them even more if we can get a decent number of wins on the board before the end of the season!

10 games left. Let’s make the most of them.

Off the pitch, we need to get as many bums on seats as possible. Revenue is clearly needed - and a big push to get tickets sold for Cambridge United is a must!

That’s something Sell Before We Dai and other groups will probably be focused on in the next week.

The Opponents

Gareth Ainsworth isn’t the gaffer now! But it really wouldn’t surprise me to see him come back at some point if Matt Bloomfield departs.

It’s clear that Ainsworth and Wycombe were a match made in heaven and both parties will probably regret his move to Queens Park Rangers.

The 50-year-old is out of a job now and the Chairboys haven’t benefitted from his departure.

However, they have a great chance of remaining afloat in League One beyond the end of this season and a win today would be a massive boost for them.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Mola, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira is my man in goal again - and Jeriel Dorsett will be coming in for Clinton Mola when he’s 100% ready to play 90 minutes. At the time of writing, there hasn’t been an update on Dorsett. Mola, meanwhile, should get some credit for what he contributes going forward, but he still makes me a little nervous!

Tyler Bindon, Amadou Mbengue and Andy Yiadom all start again, with Michael Craig and Lewis Wing also retaining their places. Charlie Savage could come on and make an impact at some point though.

There’s one change to the attacking four, with Paul Mukairu replacing Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan. I can’t help but feel Ehibhatiomhan could make a huge impact from the bench today like he did against Oxford United.

Ruben Selles will be hoping Mukairu, Harvey Knibbs, Femi Azeez and Sam Smith can all make an impact from the start.

Score Prediction: Reading 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Other League One Fixtures

Barnsley vs Lincoln City

Blackpool vs Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers vs Derby County

Burton Albion vs Peterborough United

Cambridge United vs Northampton Town

Charlton Athletic vs Carlisle United

Exeter City vs Bolton Wanderers

Oxford United vs Cheltenham Town

Port Vale vs Shrewsbury Town

Stevenage vs Fleetwood Town

Wigan Athletic vs Leyton Orient

All games get underway at 3pm