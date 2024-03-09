Opposition Lowdown: Mid-Table Wycombe Wanderers

Form

Wycombe finished last season in ninth place in League One following 20 wins, nine draws and 17 losses. Their home form was slightly superior to their away last season, with Wanderers picking up 38 of their points at Adams Park.

This is their third straight season in the third tier, having been relegated from the Championship in the 2020/21 season, after finishing 22nd in the league. Wycombe currently sit in 15th place in the league, two places and two points ahead of Reading.

Their recent form has been mixed, having seen one win, one draw and three losses in their last five games. They come into this weekend’s game off the back of a 2-4 home defeat to fourth-placed Barnsley.

The two sides faced each other in November when Reading won their first away game in over a year, claiming a 1-2 win after goals from Sam Smith and Lewis Wing.

The boss

Matt Bloomfield: Bloomfield was appointed Wycombe manager in February last year, after long-serving manager Gareth Ainsworth joined Queens Park Rangers. He was a familiar face to Wanderers, having had a 19-year playing career for the club.

He played two matches for Ipswich Town where he started his career but went on to make over 500 appearances for Wycombe, while also serving as captain for 12 consecutive seasons. Bloomfield took on a coaching role while in his final few years as a player at Wycombe and retired from playing in February 2022.

His first managerial role came at Colchester United in September 2022 where he won 33% of his games in charge. He currently has a win percentage of 38% with Wycombe after just over a year in charge.

Bloomfield was a swashbuckling midfielder and strong leader who wants his sides to remain organised and intelligent.

Squad

Wycombe boosted their squad with the signing of seven players in the January transfer window, with three players signing on permanent deals and four joining on loan.

Those signing permanently include striker Richard Kone, who signed from non-league Athletic Newham, striker Beryly Lubala, who was Burton’s top scorer and midfielder Matt Butcher, who was released by Plymouth Argyle.

Their loan signings were wingers Gideon Kodua (West Ham United) and Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers), left-back Saxon Earley (Plymouth Argyle) and defender Nigel Lonwijk (Wolves), with all joining until the end of the season.

Defenders Saxon Earley and Kane Vincent-Young will miss out on Saturday’s game through injury. Both goalkeeper Max Stryjek and midfielder David Wheeler will also be unavailable due to suspension.

Predicted lineup

Ravizzoli, Grimmer, Low, Tafazolli, Leahy, Butcher, Scowen, McCleary, Taylor, Sadlier, Lubala

Key player

Luke Leahy: Leahy signed for Wycombe last summer, agreeing a three-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Shrewsbury Town.

He started his career at Rugby Town and then signed for Falkirk in 2012. He made 160 appearances for the club before joining Walsall in 2017 where he spent two seasons, notching up another 105 appearances before moving to Bristol Rovers.

Leahy joined Shrewsbury in 2021 where he scored 21 goals for the club over two seasons. The 31-year-old has proved a popular figure at Adams Park so far this season and has nine goals to his name.

Leahy can play in both defence and midfield but has mainly been used as a left-back throughout his career. He is a good passer of the ball and is a strong set-piece taker.

One to watch

Freddie Potts: Midfielder Potts joined Wycombe last summer, signing a season-long loan deal from West Ham. He is a product of the Hammers’ youth system and has been at the club since the age of six.

He made his debut for the club in 2021 and has since gone on to make an additional two appearances. He was also part of the squad that won the Europa Conference League last season.

The 20-year-old has strong football ties, as he is the son of West Ham legend Steve Potts, while his brother Dan plays for Luton.

Potts has played a part in 33 games for the Chairboys this season, scoring two goals and logging two assists. He is a central midfielder who is a strong tackler and fond of a challenge.