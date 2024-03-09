Reading 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers: Player Ratings

David Button: 6

Not to blame for Wycombe’s opening goal, given Lonwijk managed to bounce the ball in front of Button while also hitting with decent power on the overhead kick.

Made a really good save low to his left from close range when Reading allowed a man to walk into their box after he bowled Mbengue over. Probably his best save in weeks.

Minutes later he did really well to bravely come out of his goal and gather a dangerous cross into the area from McCleary.

Choose the wrong way for the penalty, but you can’t blame that on the keeper. Overall, this was actually a fairly reasonable performance from Button against a physically imposing frontline.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Had a tricky first half as did many Reading players and struggled to get out of his own half to help influence play further down the field. A little over-casual in his passing at times in ways that got Reading into trouble, or stunted buildup.

Won a free kick in Wycombe’s half just before the hour mark but generally was more defensively sound than involved in much attacking play.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Pretty neutral in the first half, making just one notable mistake when he allowed a shot deep in the box that Button had to save. Mixed in the long ball game that overall wasn’t working for Reading in the first half.

Made a great challenge to keep an attack going on the halfway line when Yiadom’s sloppy backpass put Reading in trouble. Generally solid, especially in the second half when Reading had control and let down by one moment of madness from his left back.

Tyler Bindon: 7

Found himself really under siege in the first half for the first time in a while and managed to stand up to it pretty well, preventing things from getting worse and winning all of his 50/50s on the ground and in the air through the opening half hour.

Wycombe pressed the defence harder than many other teams have at the Madejski and as a result Bindon was a little inaccurate with the long game though which stunted Reading’s ability to building up.

Really unlucky to hit the post with a great header from Savage’s cross early in the first half and showed great effort throughout. The most accurate of Reading’s long ball distributors today and should have been trusted more by Wing in particular to control buildup.

Clinton Mola: 5

Defensively tasked with the Return of the Mac(Cleary) on his left side. Had a tricky time with Garath in the first half.

Around 25 minutes in, Mola helped Reading clear pressure at one point by earning a free kick on the half way line with his dribbling.

10 minutes later he lost possession needlessly after misjudging the flight of the ball, fouled his man and gave away a free kick in the exact same spot. Swings and roundabouts.

Really good in attack in the second half. Made a great drive into the box from the left side to earn a corner and then a minute later motored into the box on the right side to cross into the six-yard box. Earned a third cross into the box with a run down the left that earned Reading a corner.

Unfortunately after all of that, Mola made his most crucial intervention, foolishly taking his man out in the box with a clumsy challenge and giving away a penalty.

After a great second half in attack, it’s going to be tough to remember this game from Mola for anything other than that penalty.

Michael Craig: 5

Overwhelmed and struggled to get on the ball much at all in the first half. When he did, he wasn’t hugely accurate in his passing. A muted performance from Craig that appeared to me more a result of Wycombe’s gameplan than his abilities, but certainly one that showed some of his limitations.

Lewis Wing: 6

Uncharacteristically poor in the opening half, really struggling to connect with both his short and long passes.

Had a chance to shoot late in the first half when Knibbs won the ball high but lost the ball in his feet. Gave away a free kick needlessly just outside of the Wycombe box when Reading could have maintained an attack.

Better in the second half with Savage alongside him but not as good as his junior partner. Was involved in the buildup for the goal, helping Reading to win the ball back but often disrupted the buildup by trying to do too much and not trusting his teammates.

Femi Azeez: 6

Only really started getting on the ball about 30 minutes in, eventually getting a reasonable shot off with his left foot from just inside the box, but not getting it far enough into a corner to trouble the keeper.

Got onto a ball over the top early in the second half and probably picked the right pass back to Knibbs who unfortunately misread and overran it. If on the same wavelength, Femi may have had an assist.

Lost the ball just before he got his assist in the second half when his touch was loose, but made no mistake when Savage found him in space, curling in an exquisite cross for Smith to power home.

Hugely involved with everything Reading did in the second half, and helped stretch the backline but couldn’t get the majority of his crosses around Wycombe’s team of larger players, connecting with just two of his 11 cross attempts.

Harvey Knibbs: 6

In a few instances in the rough opening 20 minutes for Reading, Knibbs did his usual thing of winning the ball back, but then uncharacteristically ran himself into a dead end. At least he was one of Reading’s players trying to spark something though.

Won a free kick deep in Wycombe’s territory with a good turn and showed strength to force his man to take him down.

Worked his socks off as he always does, winning three more tackles for his tally this season, but struggled to get on the ball today, with fewer than 40 touches.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 6

Started to get on the ball around 25 minutes in and showed some smart one or two touch plays in the few chances he did get on the ball, offering something different from the runs we’ve seen recently.

Got a shot off doing his best Femi impression on the left side, driving in before cutting back onto his right foot and shooting. Overall didn’t do enough for Ruben to keep him on the pitch and maybe wasn’t suited to the game Reading were playing in the second half but wasn’t awful.

Sam Smith: 6

Really starved for service in the first half and understandably became frustrated. Finally got on the ball in the 42nd minute, latching onto a through ball and helping Azeez get a decent shot off.

Did really well to get onto Yiadom’s through ball and knock the defender off the ball but couldn’t shoot around the goalkeeper when one on one out wide.

Powered his header home for Reading’s equaliser from Azeez’s cross, perfectly manipulating the space around himself to get a free shot. That’s three in a row for Smith from sparingly little service, a sign that he could do more if provided with chances.

Subs

Charlie Savage: 7

Improved Reading creatively as soon as he came on, and came inches away from having an assist within two minutes when his swerving cross picked out Bindon in the box. Made some great passes to demoralise Wycombe’s press and keep momentum in Reading’s hands.

Made the key pass in the buildup for Smith’s headed goal, passing against the grain of play to set Azeez free out to the left of the box.

Reading were much better with Savage on the pitch today, who was possibly Reading’s best player despite playing just 45 minutes.

Ben Elliott: 5

Just out of sync with a lot of his passes today, either overhitting them or angling them poorly and giving his target too much to do. Found himself with Reading’s best chance late on though, dinking his way into the box but just unable to sneak the ball beyond the keeper.

Other than that, Elliott barely made any impact on proceedings and really shouldn’t be playing out on the left side.

Average: 5.92/10

