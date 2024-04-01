Bolton Wanderers vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading face a tough trip today as they face Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters are still in the automatic promotion mix at this point - and have looked brilliant at times during the 2023/24 campaign.

Rising up from League Two under Ian Evatt and managing to rebuild following their previous ownership issues, they will be an inspiration to the Royals who will be hoping to enjoy a brighter future under new owners.

In the short term though, survival is the only thing that should be in their sights.

There’s still work to be done, but it may be difficult for them to secure a positive result today.

Ahead of the game, we have your preview.

What? League One Matchday 41

Season? 2023/24

Who? Bolton Wanderers

Where? Toughsheet Community Stadium

When? Monday 1st April

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Ian Evatt

The Royals

What a win against Northampton Town!

As many others have said, we weren’t at our best on Friday and could have easily lost, but the team showed real determination to get the three points.

It goes without saying that we’ll need a better performance to get three points today, but we need to enjoy the wins when we get them and fans would have enjoyed Friday.

The race for survival isn’t over yet and I’ll remain extremely nervous in the coming weeks, but if we can get a couple more wins on the board, that may be enough.

That’s easier said than done considering the strength of teams we are facing and the fact we have so many away games, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed!

The Opponents

I watched Bolton live in action earlier this month and they were superb.

Oxford United (yes, I was dragged along to watch them on a Tuesday evening) didn’t perform well that night, but the Trotters were class and had plenty of threats on the pitch.

Nathanael Ogbeta was particularly good against the U’s - and if we aren’t careful - we could be hammered this afternoon.

What we need to try and do is try and rescue some control of the game and make the most of the chances we have. That’s an easy job, right?!

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Savage, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira was exceptional again on Friday and deserves to keep his spot between the sticks.

Clinton Mola is another player who deserves to keep his place in the first 11, but Andy Yiadom should probably come in considering he has performed brilliantly at times this term.

The rest of the defence remains unchanged, as does the midfield pairing, with Charlie Savage doing more than enough to prove that he’s a capable option to have when we need to defend.

Paul Mukairu comes in for Ben Elliott, who had a nightmare performance on Friday. Clearly, Elliott needs to be a potential replacement for Knibbs and not a wing option, even though I can understand the logic of playing a permanent signing instead of a loanee.

Mukairu in the starting lineup with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan coming off the bench would be ideal.

Harvey Knibbs wasn’t too effective on Friday, and neither was Femi Azeez. I wouldn’t be against giving Azeez a rest, but he can be a game-changer when 100% fit.

Up top, Sam Smith is the main man again. Again, he wasn’t brilliant on Friday but none of the attacking players were.

Unfortunately, I’ve gone for a loss in this clash. This isn’t because of the Royals, but because Bolton are such a dangerous team.

Score Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Blackpool vs Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol Rovers vs Shrewsbury Town

Burton Albion vs Barnsley

Cambridge United vs Wigan Athletic

Carlisle United vs Lincoln City

Charlton Athletic vs Stevenage

Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City

Leyton Orient vs Peterborough United

Northampton Town vs Port Vale

Oxford United vs Fleetwood Town

Portsmouth vs Derby County (2nd April; 8pm)

All games get underway at 3pm unless stated