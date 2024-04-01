Bolton Wanderers 5-2 Reading: Player Ratings

Joel Pereira: 5

Didn’t get particularly close to the opening goal for Bolton Wanderers, incredibly well struck though it was. Made a great throw shortly after the opening goal to set Reading into one of their first attacks on the day, resulting in a deep throw in.

Began to find himself in a firing range midway through the first half. Made several good reaction and acrobatic saves, with his most notable being a great stop low to his right from a viciously hit half volley midway through the first half.

Occasionally let the ball get too close to his net before attempting an intervention with some erratic decision making. All that said though, Pereira faced a lot of high quality shots today and this was the first game in this run in which he wasn’t able to turn away most of them. Not a shocking performance despite the scoreline.

Clinton Mola: 6

Drove into the box nicely in the first half and was unfortunate to just run it out of play as he reached the byline. A little positionally suspect and appeared to miscue some of his pressing triggers as Bolton were able to attack freely in much of the first half.

Moved over to the left-back position when Yiadom entered the game, and thumped in a dangerous shot from outside of the box that had to be parried away.

In fact, one of Reading’s most motivated and energetic players when chasing the game, making himself an option on the left side and helping to keep Bolton boxed in when Reading were able to approach the box. Saw three shots blocked, showing lots of intent and was dribbled past just once.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Was generally excellent in the first half right until the final moments. Helped Reading break out a few times and defended well.

Cut out a very dangerous Bolton attack with the score at 1-0, sliding in to clear the ball away. Celebrated a 44th minute tackle in true Amadou Mbengue fashion, managing to both tackle his man and earn a goal kick by ricocheting it off him.

Unfortunately made a horrid error to needlessly dive in and bring his man down in the box when he was running relatively wide. He’d made similar challenges brilliantly earlier in the half, but unfortunately mistimed this key one right before the half.

Blocked two shots in the firing range that developed in Reading’s box before Bolton’s fourth goal was scored. Mbengue made an outstanding number of blocks, clearances, and recoveries today, but will likely be remembered for the penalty he gave away.

Tyler Bindon: 5

In general, Bindon looked a little tired today, often arriving late in defensive situations rather than being positioned correctly to start off with. Struggled with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in the air as well to make this a generally uncomfortable experience for Bindon.

Made a huge mistake before just about cleaning up his mistake around the 20th minute. Bindon, shepherding a ball into the box for Pereira, under-hit his header to help it out, and instead slipped in the Bolton player. With Pereira beaten, Bindon was able to slide across the goalline and clear it out for a corner.

Not one of Bindon’s better games, and hopefully one he’ll bounce back from quickly.

Jeriel Dorsett: 5

Went down during the buildup for Bolton’s goal, getting his feet caught up with the Bolton player he tracked inside. Managed to get back on the field and appeared to continue with no issues.

Was actually calmer when he came back as well, heading away multiple balls from right underneath the crossbar. Struggled with the pace of the game coming towards him though and was withdrawn for Yiadom before the hour mark.

Lewis Wing: 6

Found himself the recipient of a lot of attention whenever Reading had the ball in the first half, and struggled to get on it as much as he usually does. Had just 10 touches on the half-hour mark, far fewer than Savage on the other side of midfield.

Able to come into it more as the first period came to a close. Whipped in a clever corner that Smith was able to put on frame late in the first half.

Shortly after, dropped his shoulder really well to slip by a defender and got a lucky deflection on his shot to loop it over the goalkeeper, drawing Reading level.

Didn’t make enough effort to track back for Bodvarsson’s goal, giving Bindon two players to try to handle.

Knuckled an impressive free kick on target from very close to the penalty box, and won the ball back shortly after from Bolton’s attempted counter attack.

Charlie Savage: 5

Managed to show himself and find space on the ball more than Wing in the first half.

Saw an early shot in the box blocked when he maybe could have shifted his feet a little faster.

Put a really good pass through the middle into the spaces between defenders that Smith likes to exploit to push Reading forwards in the 18th minute.

Won the ball back well in the final third to spring an attack that ended with a Reading free kick.

Withdrawn late on with the game already gone for Craig. Ultimately struggled to really connect with his long balls today, leading Bolton to come right back at Reading.

Femi Azeez: 5

Showed intent with five shots but lacked some decision-making today. Got his first real chance to drive with the ball into the box around the 15th minute, and managed to pick out Savage for a shot in the box.

Tried to get Reading firing again with his legs after sustained Bolton pressure in the first half. Sped in between two or three Bolton players to generate a dangerous Reading move just after the half-hour mark, and didn’t shoot too far wide, but perhaps should have slipped Kelvin in behind.

Won the ball back from Bolton’s miscued clearance to keep the play going for Reading’s opening goal.

Started the second half with a bang, slipping around a defender with a backheel and rifling a dangerous shot just over from 30 yards out. Ended up getting three off within the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Mostly though, struggled to work himself into promising positions in which to take those shots and was instead shooting from a long way outside of the box.

Harvey Knibbs: 6

His usual pestering self when off the ball, and racked up a decent amount of tackles again given Bolton had close to 60% possession. Started a lot of Reading’s plays with the ball in the first half, as they often could only attack as a result of a press or transition scenario. Got back early on to cut out a Bolton attack just outside of Reading’s box.

Struggled to generate much in possession and couldn’t help Smith find chances, especially after Wareham’s introduction. Probably the player who looked the least tired for Reading throughout though.

Kelvin Ehibahatiomhan: 6

A confusing one from Ruben Selles. Kelvin was given his spot back in the starting lineup after his winner on Friday, and started brightly. Came close to slipping Smith in within two minutes when he nipped the ball away in the Bolton half, and drove towards the box.

Lost the ball when trying to get out of Reading’s half through the middle of the field in the buildup for Bolton’s opener, but was in my view punished unfairly for that, seeing himself withdrawn for Wareham early in the second half. Overall, won more duels than he lost and looked much brighter in the left-sided spot than Elliot in particular has in recent weeks.

Sam Smith: 5

Had a tough time with his physical centre-back marker, and found himself really frustrated with the poor service in the first half. Did get a few balls played between defenders to chase, and amazingly managed two shots before half-time, with one excellent header from a corner unfortunately not finding its way to one side of the keeper.

Created the rebound that resulted in Wareham’s offside goal, getting himself slightly ahead of the backline before Wing’s initial shot was struck.

Really hardly affected the game after that though, and struggled to connect with Wareham.

Subs

Andy Yiadom: 5

Came on for the first time since his suspension at right-back. Tidy on the ball, and likely to retake his place in the team soon, but arguably not as effective as Mola during Reading’s second-half period of pressure.

Jayden Wareham: 4

Had the ball in the back of the net within 10 minutes of his introduction, heading in Smith’s rebound. Unfortunately Smith came from an offside position to create the rebound.

Did sparingly little other than that, able to (mostly) connect with passes when he had the ball, and clearly willing to run, but lightweight in the challenge and struggled to help Reading’s press.

Michael Craig: N/A

Brought on late for Savage with the score already at 4-1. Not particularly involved in either of the goals scored after his introduction.

Ben Elliott: N/A

Touched the ball twice, and both touches were first time passes.

Paul Mukairu: N/A

Able to sneak in a consolation goal when Bolton cleared a ball across the box directly to Mukairu, allowing him what was mostly an open net for a tap-in.

Average: 5.3/10

