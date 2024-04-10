Ruben Selles Praises ‘Mature’ Display At Bristol Rovers

The Royals picked up a huge three points against Bristol Rovers with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Two first-half goals through Sam Smith and Lewis Wing secured the points to leave us nine points away from the relegation zone with three games remaining.

Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say. He spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the mentality

“I think we talked about it after Lincoln, the team are in a good dynamic and performed exactly how we wanted to perform. It takes a lot of character to play in the circumstances we are, fighting relegation and playing the way they have been playing. “Today, especially in the first half, we made the difference and in the second half we expected, with the substitutions, to have a couple of bits but we did a good job today and got the three points. One more game, one less game, and we hope with that result and performance we can stay in League One.”

Selles on safety

“This season for Reading, it’s never done until the final whistle. We talked about getting a lot of points because we never know what might happen. Hopefully, nothing more happens now with the process we are living but it’s not done for us.”

Selles on second-half display

“It is not the first time this season but talked about how mature the group are and how they have been growing. We did the job in the first half. “You cannot expect a game like today to be 100 minutes of dominating away from home against a team with their substitutes in the second half so it makes things difficult. After 15-20 minutes we took control back and ended up not defending our goal but with a free kick on the edge of their box.”

Selles on Andy Yiadom

“It is a niggle that he has had problems during the season. Hopefully, it is nothing, but we will need to check tomorrow.”

Selles on celebrations