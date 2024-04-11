The Tilehurst End Podcast: Tim Kilpatrick Returns

Reading’s Head of Commercial, Tim Kilpatrick, joins the boys for a second time this season. Since last he joined us in the Autumn, Tim has taken over more of a communications focus, so we discuss that, Ruben Selles’ influence on the season ticket campaign and more!

