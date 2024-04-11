 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bristol Rovers Fans Verdict: Safety All But Sealed

How the fans reacted to a wonderful win at the Memorial Stadium.

By harry.chafer
PA Images via Getty Images

Ruben Selles made a very good point after Tuesday’s match that you just never know with this club. We’ve won points and had them taken off us before. However, after win against Bristol Rovers we can quite confidently say we’ll be playing League One football next season.

This shouldn’t distract completely from off-the-pitch matters, but being in League One is a hell of a lot better than being in League Two.

What a wonderful night Tuesday was: a fantastic performance, a huge result and some incredible post-match scenes. Here’s how the fans reacted...

The best performance of the season?

This was a question a few fans were answering with a resounding ‘yes’ on Twitter after the game.

The first half in particular was really, really impressive. We just looked better than Bristol Rovers in every department. Offensively we looked like scoring every time, and defensively we were resolute and assured.

A very good night's work, and the fans loved it...

We are (probably) staying up

In November we were rock bottom, 10 points from safety and looked consigned to back-to-back relegations. Fast forward four or so months and here we are, three games to play and virtually safe - despite having six points taken off us again.

With everything that’s gone on at this club, you really can’t understate how incredible that is. The players, the staff and Selles have done us all very proud.

After a tortuous season, the fans were in a celebratory mood...

Ruben Selles

Not too long ago, the fanbase wanted Selles gone. Honestly, he looked out of his depth and ready to be put out of his misery. Since then, the turnaround he’s spearheaded has been nothing short of miraculous. And now, we all absolutely love him.

Proven by the post-match scenes which, even from my living room sofa watching online, got me a little bit misty-eyed.

He has created a connection between players and fans that we haven’t experienced in a long, long, long time...

Conclusion

We’re not out the woods until Dai Yongge is gone and we have new owners. But honestly, what an incredible night. This season has been hell. Every season since 2017 has just got worse and worse and this one really was rock bottom.

To get through all of that, and come out the other side as a League One team is remarkable. I love this group of players, I love Ruben Selles, I love this club.

