Bristol Rovers Fans Verdict: Safety All But Sealed

Ruben Selles made a very good point after Tuesday’s match that you just never know with this club. We’ve won points and had them taken off us before. However, after win against Bristol Rovers we can quite confidently say we’ll be playing League One football next season.

This shouldn’t distract completely from off-the-pitch matters, but being in League One is a hell of a lot better than being in League Two.

What a wonderful night Tuesday was: a fantastic performance, a huge result and some incredible post-match scenes. Here’s how the fans reacted...

The best performance of the season?

This was a question a few fans were answering with a resounding ‘yes’ on Twitter after the game.

The first half in particular was really, really impressive. We just looked better than Bristol Rovers in every department. Offensively we looked like scoring every time, and defensively we were resolute and assured.

A very good night's work, and the fans loved it...

Just got back from Bristol Rovers, best away performance of the season. Controlled the game, players did what they needed to do in such an important game.



It’s the most #ReadingFC thing ever to see things ‘click’ just three games to go, but with a new leadership team (owners) and a young, ambitious squad - the future is bright in royal blue & white — PEDRO‼️ (@PictonPedro) April 9, 2024

Wing absolutely class tonight again, Mbengue and Bindon partnership flourishing even further as well. Absolutely huge 3 points in the context of the season, classic all round away team performance you can't fault that tonight, I'm buzzing ⚪⚽ #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) April 9, 2024

We’ve looked confident and classy. Haven’t been able to say that for a while away from home. Really dominant performance even though Rovers have nothing to play for and look quiet poor. #readingfc — Paolo (@Skeptichead) April 9, 2024

We are (probably) staying up

In November we were rock bottom, 10 points from safety and looked consigned to back-to-back relegations. Fast forward four or so months and here we are, three games to play and virtually safe - despite having six points taken off us again.

With everything that’s gone on at this club, you really can’t understate how incredible that is. The players, the staff and Selles have done us all very proud.

After a tortuous season, the fans were in a celebratory mood...

Ruben Selles

Not too long ago, the fanbase wanted Selles gone. Honestly, he looked out of his depth and ready to be put out of his misery. Since then, the turnaround he’s spearheaded has been nothing short of miraculous. And now, we all absolutely love him.

Proven by the post-match scenes which, even from my living room sofa watching online, got me a little bit misty-eyed.

He has created a connection between players and fans that we haven’t experienced in a long, long, long time...

More I watch it the more it makes me smile. Look though, the team push Selles forward. He resists then has a moment. He then turns back and points…no no, it’s them. What a contrast to 23/24! Takeover is vital, something special is appearing in the horizon #readingfc #UTD https://t.co/RO5HSKNH5s — Rich1871 (@richiec87) April 9, 2024

Can’t name many managers who have done a better job than Selles this year, with the squad he’s had and all the off field problems, build that man a statue #readingfc https://t.co/ZAurza7NYq — Reading Talk (@RoyalReading106) April 9, 2024

Said it once & I’ll say it again, delighted Selles has proved me wrong. Not many could’ve built the bond between fans & players like he has, amidst the chaos that is Reading Football Club. Some may not rate him still, but I hope he gets a proper crack next season #ReadingFC — Chris (@CScott____) April 10, 2024

Conclusion

We’re not out the woods until Dai Yongge is gone and we have new owners. But honestly, what an incredible night. This season has been hell. Every season since 2017 has just got worse and worse and this one really was rock bottom.

To get through all of that, and come out the other side as a League One team is remarkable. I love this group of players, I love Ruben Selles, I love this club.