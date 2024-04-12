Are We At Risk of Saying ‘So Long, Ruben Selles’?

Rubén Sellés coming in at the start of the season seemed to catch us all out a bit. He was a name that very few people had heard of before the 2022/23 season, when he stepped out from the coaching shadows to takeover as interim manager until the end of the season with Southampton. Unfortunately, the spell there was ultimately ill-fated and ended in him not being able to save them from relegation, and he was released by the club as they were looking to go in a different direction for their new appointment.

And we didn’t really know what to expect when he arrived here. It seemed he would continue to favour the 4-2-2-2 system used during his time at Southampton, which favoured a high-pressing, fast-paced and vertical passing system which was unlike anything any of our team had any previous with.

We knew this system could function, as demonstrated by teams that generally are owned by Red Bull (so much so that the system is now named after them). However, it didn’t work too well for Southampton (though they competed well against bigger teams, such as beating Chelsea and picking up draws against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool). This, combined with the failure of the system at Manchester United during the 2021/22 season when Ralph Rangnick introduced it, left some scepticism over whether it would work.

Then there was the pre-season, or lack thereof, due to missing players, not having appointed an actual manager until so late (also, sneakily, having the training camps held in Selles’ native Spain) and no confirmed coaching team in place.

On top of this, the lack of certainty around the finances of the club and a big departure list of many of the regular first-teamers provided a really challenging start to the season for Selles. However, we saw the green shoots of hope with impressive EFL Trophy wins against Exeter City and Millwall and he earned an impressive approval rating after his first 10 games.

Despite a mid-season blip, which was eventually overturned by the change of the 4-2-2-2 to a 4-1-4-1 and then a 4-2-3-1, the following approval rating in March after 45 matches in charge showed the faith the supporters had in Selles was growing.

He hasn’t always got it right: the weird decision to encourage the players to applaud the fans after the fans subjected them to anger after a Leyton Orient defeat, the persistence of 4-2-2-2 for too long after it was clearly not working with the players we had, and the unusual use of players such as Ben Elliott, Charlie Savage, David Button and Paul Mukairu when either better options or better positions were available, are things that stand out. Stubbornness seemed prevalent.

Not now though. It’s easy to forget sometimes that this is his first season as a properly appointed manager, despite our concerns about this at the start of the season. It’s also easy to call him stubborn, but we have seen him become more open to tactical changes, player rotation and integration, making substitutions at the right time to impact the game positively.

At the start of the season, the general consensus was that we expected a slow start followed by a mid-table finish, to allow players the time to adapt to a new system and get to know each other, as we had effectively built a new team over the summer, with signings and promotions from the academy. And it’s important to remember, without the points deductions, we’d be in 12th right now.

Not just this, but Selles had to deal with injuries to key men Sam Smith and Lewis Wing at the start of the season, the loss of a number of players who were sold for cash-raising purposes in the January window, injuries and general chaos behind the seasons.

Never once has he complained about this, never once has he used this as an excuse. Even in the face of baffling refereeing decisions, he never focusses on these and instead chooses to focus on how to coach improvement in what we can control.

Selles’ professionalism is admirable and, not just this, but we can see how it has been transmitted to the team, building a real spirit of togetherness within the squad that we haven’t seen for many seasons, and really helps the fans to connect with the team more closely than we have done in years. Oh, and he forfeited his pay until everyone else would get theirs. Incredible gesture.

In short, what a job he’s done. We’re not safe *yet*, but we’re so close that we can almost taste it. We have a solid base of a team to build around for the next season, for the first time in forever, we have a clear tactical identity with the team now able to transition seamlessly between different set-ups and with the second-youngest average age of the squad in the league (Peterborough United being first), these players, some of whom are in their first season as professional footballers, are primed to continue to grow next season. He’s got us winning away from home after 378 long days, and toughened the team up to grind out results against all the backdrop of uncertainty with the club’s future. Again – what a job.

Therein lies my concern – he should absolutely be in place next season to build on what he has started, and with the right additions and a new ownership (fingers crossed for both of these things to happen), it wouldn’t be outside the realms of possibility for us to mount a playoff challenge next season based on our form right now.

This shouldn’t be possible, given all that’s happened. He’s smart, a talented coach, well spoken, seems to genuinely care about the club, professional, trusts in youth, progressively modern and is just getting into his stride. We should be worried about teams from the Championship taking a chance on him to do his magic there. And imagine what he could do with some money available to him to bring in players.

Teams that would typically expect to be competing at the top of the Championship table, such as Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Swansea and Watford, could all come knocking in the summer. Other teams, such as West Bromwich Albion or Middlesbrough and whoever of the top four don’t go up, could see their managers poached by teams in the Premier League and an open vacancy emerge. Sellés undoubtably will fit the mould of what prospective chairmen or owners will seek in a manager to get their teams firing again, or push for promotion contention.

We have a big summer ahead for us, in many ways. My belief is that, if we want to continue our growth, Selles is vital for us and must stay. We should do all we can to keep him here and give him the resources to help him succeed for a change, rather than working with his hands tied behind his back and make it too easy of a decision for him to go somewhere else when a better offer comes calling, which it eventually will.