View From The Dolan: Battered By Bolton

This was one of those games that, when we reached the “10 left” mark, you’d have just chucked in the bin. Granted, for a top-end team, the Trotters have been slightly iffy, but at home, backed by a large northern crowd (£10 tickets for everyone thank you!), you could only see this going one way.

Of course then, it made sense for me to make my longest away pilgrimage of the season. In truth, had my Streatley-living Bolton-supporting friend not offered to drive up, I probably wouldn’t have gone. But he’s one of my best friends and any car journey with good people is a winner, regardless of the reason.

In the off-season (thanks a lot Ross, you American nightmare) I really need to brush up on my English geography because I still have no idea where most of these places are. Call me a man of 2024, but I hand my life over to Waze on every journey I make. As a result, I don’t know where most places are. So, I’m making a pledge right now: whatever division we are in (please, please be League One), I will make sure I know exactly where all our opponents lie in the land.

What I do know is that there are plenty of service stations on the journey up there. What I also know is that the Stafford services is trash. Let me recount this story for you right now:

A famous bakery chain, which I shan’t name for legal reasons, had a big queue inside the premises. Listen, I like queuing. I’m good at it. Not a problem for me. But, to my horror, there were only two sausage rolls left on the plate.

Given that there were at least eight people in front of me, surely these would go and my order would be left in tatters like a discarded bet slip outside a bookies in a long-forgotten Scottish town. Incredibly, once I reached the front and it was my turn to order and then pay, both sausage rolls were still there!

I quickly snaffled both of them up, snatching them from the badly manicured hands of the customer liaison officer. As I touched the paper bag, I realised they were cold. Had these been alive once, they were so cold they’d be classed as dead. They were that chilly.

The lady asked if I wanted anything else. In my head, I said “yes, I’d love you to show some bloody professionalism, take pride in your work and ensure these baked goods are, at worst, lukewarm”. What I actually said was “no, thank you”. I was disgusted in both myself and the sausage rolls, I left in a huff.

Despite the fact the rest of journey was tainted by this appalling lunch, traffic-wise it was splendid. A really easy journey up there, I have to say. My first impressions of the stadium were that it shouldn’t be in League One. It deserves to be higher up the football pyramid, I have to say.

As I was with a home fan too, I was able to nip into the hotel. And what a hotel! Huge mezzanine floors, different lanes for different drink orders, TVs for life, and Madri being poured upside down! I love the Voco as much as the next man, but this place gave it a run for its dollars, let me tell you.

After a few jars were sipped, it was time to meet that flipping idiot Sim so he could hand over my ticket. Side note: this was his 147th consecutive Reading game, and that alone deserves a small clap.

The ticket officials were lovely, the stewards were welcoming, but the stairs were not designed for people recovering from three days in bed due to a throat infection (me). By the time I reached the concourse, which was effectively located on the sun, I was about to be sick.

The view from the top of the stand was incredible, again confirming it was a bloody good stadium actually. I’m not going to discuss the game too much. Good goal by Lewis Wing, we gave them at least three goals (shocking tackle by Amadou Mbengue), Jayden Wareham was bright. Charlie Savage was everywhere. That’s about it. See Harry’s match report for more in-depth analysis.

I don’t think many (if any) of our fans would have expected a win or even a point, but the nature of the goals given up was pretty gross. The results elsewhere meant we are as we were, but another game down. We have 26 days left to be able to stay in this league, with five games left to play. That starts with a monster down the Stade de SCL against the Imps this coming Saturday.

The players are good enough, the fans have belief, we know the target. Just got to crack on and do it now.

Until next time.