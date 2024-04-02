Ruben Selles Analyses ‘Difficult’ Afternoon At Bolton Wanderers

The Royals suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Easter Monday.

Bolton took the lead in the first half through Aaron Collins but Lewis Wing equalised. The home side took the lead again just before half-time through a Collins penalty. Ex-Reading striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored to put Bolton 3-1 up, before Collins completed his hat-trick to make it 4-1. Paul Mukairu made it 4-2 but Bodvarsson finished the scoring, making it 5-2.

Reading are now 18th, six points off safety. Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say, he spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the defeat

“We played against a really good team, one of the best we played against in the league, and it was difficult. We tried to have our identity, pressing forward. We missed a couple of moments of pressure in the first half. “With 1-0 we were able to come back to the game. The penalty, just before half-time, put the momentum in their side and not ours. In the second half we changed a bit, being a bit more aggressive, and we played a good game in the first 20-25 minutes. “The third goal was perhaps too early, but we were persisting. The fourth one killed the game, and we need to analyse the final part of the game - being more robust.”

Selles on fatigue

“Not physical tiredness, I don’t think that was the question. We have been there before at Christmas, games every three days. It can be a factor perhaps in one or two players, we have to analyse that, but I would not say that especially after the win at the weekend at home. We were coming here with a fresh mind. I will try and go a little deeper than fatigue.”

Selles on substitutions