Bolton Wanderers Fans Verdict: Royals Hit For Five

How the Loyal Royals reacted to thumping in Lancashire.

By harry.chafer
PA Images via Getty Images

We can’t really complain about the result of Monday’s game - Bolton are a much better team than us, and showed it. However, we can complain about the manner in which we lost.

In their own way, you could argue that all five of Bolton’s goals were avoidable from a Reading point of view. When you play a team as good as the Trotters, you can’t make the amount of mistakes, and gift them as many goal scoring chances, as we did. You’ll get punished.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the the game...

Lewis Wing

I’m going to try and not be all doom and gloom, because it was a pretty torrid afternoon all in all. But one thing we did get treated to was another Lewis Wing special.

Look, it took a hefty deflection I know. But to I and the other 1,298 Loyal Royals in attendance, it looked like an absolute stunner. I genuinely can’t remember the last time I was part of a crowd that saw a goal that was so good it celebrated out of pure awe and astonishment rather than joy.

It was another reminder, if the fans needed it, of just how good this guy is...

Too many mistakes

Amadou Mbengue’s foul, Kelvin Ehibhatiohan’s misplaced pass, countless missed clearances for their fourth, and giving Jon Dadi Bodvarsson the room of Lancashire for their fifth. And those are only the mistakes that got punished.

Tyler Bindon also got away with a big error in the first half (which he atoned for in his defence), and Joel Pereira looked iffy with his feet all day. Make loads of mistakes against teams like Bolton, and you’ll concede loads of goals.

Here’s how the fans reacted...

Looking ahead to Lincoln

A lot of fans saw Monday’s game as a bit of a free hit, and were keen to look ahead to the next game. It’s only when you look at the next game that you realise it doesn’t get any easier, and perhaps we should be trying to get points from every game.

Lincoln City are the most in-form team in the league at the moment, so it will be as tough asa fixture as any you can have.

However, after a poor Monday afternoon, the fans wanted to move on and look ahead...

Conclusion

A tough afternoon, but one we need to try and brush off. I honestly think that at home we can go toe to toe with any in this league, so I’m confident of a result against Lincoln, despite how much their recent form is ominous.

Simply put, it’s five huge games coming up. A win next week will really, really ease the pressure. But it'll be a tough ask.

