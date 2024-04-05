Loan Time, No See

Despite having one of the smaller squads in the league this season, we have still found room to be able to loan out a few players who are either on the fringes and require more game time or who seemingly don’t have a future with the team. If there’s one thing that Reading have in abundance, however, it is goalkeepers.

I thought it might be nice to check in on a few familiar faces and youth prospects who are currently plying their trade away from the club. Here they are, in alphabetical order...

Jökull Andrésson

Andrésson has been with us since 2018 and is only 22 years old. Mad, really. He followed in the footsteps of his brother, centre-back Axel Óskar Andrésson, to join Reading and has either played at academy level or out on loan during this time with us.

In the summer, he signed a season-long loan deal with Carlisle United to gain some valuable first-team experience, as his pathway to the first team at Reading seems to be blocked. Andrésson was rotated with fellow goalkeeper Tomas Holy for the starting goalkeeper position during the start of the season, beginning on the bench, making six appearances, and then returning to the bench again.

Unfortunately, in November, Andrésson fractured the scapula bone in his shoulder and has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season, while Carlisle are currently cut adrift at the bottom of the League One table and will almost certainly be relegated. During Andrésson’s time there, he played six times, conceded eight goals and kept two clean sheets.

With his contract due to run until June 2025, it’s not clear what the future will hold for him, though at the very least, when he returns from injury, you’d expect Reading to be looking for a loan suitor to continue giving him minutes.

Dean Bouzanis

Bouzanis joined us on a free transfer from Sutton United in the summer of 2022, but spent his first season playing back-up to Joe Lumley. It seems that this season, Ruben Selles doesn’t see him as the type of goalkeeper he requires and has loaned him out, back to Sutton United, who had started the season with Jack Rose in goal, but lost confidence in him after Rose conceded 18 goals in eight games. Originally the deal for Bouzanis was for the first half of the season, however, Sutton United chose to extend it until the end of the campaign.

Bouzanis has featured 25 times this season for Sutton United, conceding 43 goals and only keeping three clean sheets. With the team languishing in 23rd place in the League Two table, it seems Bouzanis has lost his place in the squad since the end of February, with the slightly more experienced Steve Arnold preferred instead.

Bouzanis’ contract with Reading runs until the summer of 2025, though it seems unlikely that he will feature at all for the club given that he has not exactly impressed during his time out on loan. It is likely we will either look for a buyer or a loan suitor for next season.

Jahmari Clarke

Academy forward Clarke joined Yeovil Town on a short-term loan deal in March that will run until the end of the season, effectively one and a half months, in order to gain some more minutes at senior level.

Yeovil Town are having a grand old time of it in the National League South, currently top of the league and on course for promotion. Clarke is seemingly joining in with the party, having scored two goals in three appearances so far.

It is understood that Clarke’s Reading contract is due to expire this summer, though it is rumoured that the club have an option to activate a one-year extension to it. Based on his current output, I’d like to see him tied down for longer to see if he can break into the first team.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Guinness-Walker arrived the same summer as Bouzanis, in similar circumstances: as a free transfer from a lower-league team to bolster an area of the team without much depth, this time as a left wing-back.

He had a pretty active first season with us, featuring 30 times and providing two assists. However, there were concerns about the defensive side of his game during the season and seemingly Selles retained similar concerns about his ability to play effectively in a back four, given he only featured eight times for us this season.

During the January transfer window, he was allowed to leave on loan to join League One rivals Stevenage for the rest of the season, partly because he wasn’t regularly playing but mostly to free up wages within the squad for cost-saving purposes.

He has featured 10 times for Stevenage so far, not making any goal contributions. He has taken up a position on the left of a midfield three, but seemingly with more of a license to roam than he was given with us. Stevenage currently sit just outside of the playoff places in League One.

His contract is due to expire this summer and it seems unlikely that we will see him play for Reading again. This is a shame really, as I’ve been an advocate for seeing what he could do if given an opportunity to play further forward as a winger, perhaps coming off of the right. Though, it must be said, some serious coaching would have needed to go into improving his final ball.

A fun-sized fact for you: he is the great-grandson of actor Sir Alec Guinness.

Louie Holzman

The first of two players that have had loan spells away from the club but have both since returned some time ago. Academy defender Holzman was allowed to go out on loan at the start of the season, which I was a little surprised by. I thought he might have been one of the few who would make a breakthrough into the first team this season, but it wasn´t to be.

Instead, he joined League of Ireland side Bohemians until the end of their season, which was November 2023. During his time there he played two games and provided one assist, both in cup games. However, because of the structure of the league rules, he wasn’t eligible to play again for Reading until January 2024.

Since returning to the Royals, he has featured five times for the academy team, playing the full game each time and featuring once in defensive midfield.

Tom Norcott

The 19-year-old ‘keeper joined Beaconsfield at the end of March. He’s started twice for them so far: in a 5-4 win at Hendon and then a 1-0 win over Hanwell Town.

Matthew Rowley

The last of the four goalkeepers to feature here, academy ´keeper Rowley left the club in the summer to join Southern League Premier Division South side Beaconsfield Town. He originally joined them until January but the side extended their loan deal for him until the end of the season, after becoming a regular for them.

He played 33 times and kept seven clean sheets during his time there. However, he was recalled by Reading in the middle of March and left Beaconsfield having made a positive impression.

Jack Senga-Ngoyi

The second of the January returnees, also known as Jack Senga, the academy midfielder was allowed to join Scottish side Ayr United on a loan in September until January. He made 12 appearances for the side, though made no goal contributions for the team given that he is a nominally defensive player.

He actually played one game for the senior side at the start of the season, playing against Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy game that Reading eventually lost on penalties. Since returning to the Reading, he has reclaimed his place in the under-21s side and featured seven times for Noel Hunt’s side.

His contract is due to expire in the summer, and it remains to be seen if an extension will be offered. However, it does seem likely given his presence in the under-21s side and given the fact he has been on the first-team radar previously.