Vote For Your March 2024 Player Of The Month

Reading had a pretty good March, all in all.

It featured two of the Royals’ biggest league wins of the season: a 3-1 victory at Carlisle United right at the beginning of the month, as well as a 4-0 triumph over Cambridge United ahead of the international break. Reading returned from that almost two-week break to see off Northampton Town 1-0.

On a worse note, Reading lost consecutive games for the first time since late October. First up: a weird 2-1 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers in which the hosts were bad in the first half, significantly better in the second, but lost out completely due to a late penalty. A few days later, Reading were well below par against Derby County but the game was effectively decided by a trio of refereeing mistakes anyway.

Overall I make that: two very good performances, one middling display which was good enough for a vital win, and two underwhelming but not disastrous outings which resulted in 2-1 defeats.

Interestingly, according to our Player Ratings, that all averages out as Reading’s best month performance-wise of the season.

So which player stood out for you the most in March? As per usual, we’ve put together a shortlist of options, based on a mixture of our Player Ratings, man of the match awards and goal contributions.

Looking to make it back-to-back wins is Lewis Wing. He took the award for February, and is one of five players in contention to get the award for March.

Tyler Bindon

Average rating: 7.00 / Man of the match awards: 2nd (Wycombe Wanderers H), 3rd (Derby County A), 2nd (Northampton Town H)

Bindon was fantastic for Reading in February and continued that in March, continuing his excellent pairing with Amadou Mbengue at the back. It’s easy to forget how young he is and how new to senior English football he is when he’s performing so reliably and maturely.

Amadou Mbengue

Average rating: 6.6 / Man of the match awards: 1st (Derby County A), 3rd (Northampton Town H)

The other part of that centre-back pairing, Mbengue was similarly solid in defence to Bindon. I’d previously worried about Mbengue’s reliability as a centre half, especially considering how erratic he’d at right-back. But he’s consistently proving me wrong.

Joel Pereira

Average rating: 7.33 / Man of the match awards: 2nd (Derby County A), 1st (Northampton Town H)

Pereira finally got his opportunity for Reading in the league in March, and he took it with both gloves, showing the standout shot-stopping we’d been missing with David Button in goal.

He had a solid albeit frustrating game against Derby County, unfairly adjudged to have given away a penalty, which proved decisive in the 2-1 defeat. Pereira then kept clean sheets in home matches against Cambridge and Northampton, pulling off impressive saves to safeguard those clean sheets.

Sam Smith

Average rating: 6.00 / Man of the match awards: 3rd (Wycombe Wanderers H)

This was an excellent goalscoring month for Smith, who enjoyed another purple patch in front of goal. Having opened the scoring against Carlisle, Smith then scored in 2-1 defeats to Wycombe and Derby, before again opening the scoring, this time at home to Cambridge.

Lewis Wing

Average rating: 6.2 / Man of the match awards: 3rd (Carlisle United A), 1st (Cambridge United H)

Wing continued his February form with another influential, creative month for Reading. His individual highlight will probably go down as another screamer - a delightful strike from the edge of the box to put Reading 3-0 up against Cambridge. Don’t overlook his assist for Smith at Carlisle though, a clever ball in behind to find the striker in space. Otherwise he contributed another assist, in the Cambridge game for 4-0, but really that goal was about Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s fantastic finish.

Vote

Who was your POTM for March? Vote below or through this link.