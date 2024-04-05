How Reading’s Run-In Compares To League One Relegation Rivals

To say this season has been a difficult one is the understatement of all understatements. Having faced continued points deductions, a flash sale of talented young players and the club’s greatest asset floated to our nearest rival, the end can’t come soon enough.

But despite all this, Reading are now within touching distance of League One survival. As we head into the closing stages, it’s time to take a look at the teams at risk of relegation, and their final fixtures.

Current standings

As a reminder, Reading sit in 18th place after 41 games, six points above the relegation zone, with just five left to play.

Remaining fixtures

Charlton Athletic (16th)

Barnsley (H)

Wigan Athletic (H)

Cambridge United (A)

Shrewsbury Town (H)

Wycombe Wanderers (A)

The highest-placed team of all the relegation candidates, Charlton have picked up an impressive nine points in their last five games, and should be confident of another season in League One next year.

Opta’s supercomputer gives them only a 0.3% chance of relegation. And although up against tricky opposition in their next two fixtures, the Addicks will be expecting to add to their tally when they encounter three different teams in the bottom half.

Shrewsbury Town (17th)

Portsmouth (A)

Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Bolton Wanderers (A)

Charlton Athletic (A)

Leyton Orient (H)

As well as looking over their shoulder, Reading should be keeping an eye on Shrewsbury Town who lie in 17th. Playing two of the top three, the Shrews have a difficult schedule ahead of them, as well as a goal difference that suggests they should be lower in the table.

However, a recent spell of good form has increased their chance of survival dramatically, and a few big results could see them through.

Reading (18th)

Lincoln City (H)

Bristol Rovers (A)

Barnsley (A)

Burton Albion (A)

Blackpool (H)

Reading were brought back down to earth after their Northampton Town win with a bit of a drubbing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers on Easter Monday. And it might get worse before it gets better, with a series of tough games on the horizon.

No team in the top four tiers of English football has picked up more points since the start of February than Lincoln City, who are unbeaten in their last 12 games. Reading will be looking ahead to a big game at the Pirelli, and should be encouraged by Burton Albion’s poor form.

In my personal opinion, earning three points before this game will be enough to keep our head above water, especially with a much superior goal difference which could prove to be crucial.

Cambridge United (19th)

Blackpool (A)

Charlton Athletic (H)

Bristol Rovers (A)

Derby County (H)

Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Port Vale (A)

One of three teams with at least one game in hand over Reading, Cambridge have a real opportunity to turn their season around, and with a crunch match expected for the final day, they’ll be looking to confirm their status as soon as possible.

The football calendar is not kind to the Us however, as they play five games in just 14 days (as do Cheltenham Town), pushing their squad depth to the limit with an average of one game every three days.

Burton Albion (20th)

Oxford United (H)

Stevenage (A)

Cheltenham Town (H)

Reading (H)

Fleetwood Town (A)

It really could go either way for Burton as they come up against teams at both ends of the table. They’ll face two playoff chasers, as well as three teams at risk of relegation, including a trip to Fleetwood at the last, and the home visit of Reading the week before.

But with the worst form in the league, a shake-up is needed if they are to realistically beat the drop.

Port Vale (21st)

Wigan Athletic (A)

Peterborough United (A)

Exeter City (H)

Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Bolton Wanderers (A)

Cambridge United (H)

Darren Moore’s Port Vale are unlikely to be waving the white flag anytime soon having recently got the better of both Bristol Rovers and fellow strugglers Burton Albion. A win in their next game will see them finally leave the relegation zone, and several well-timed home games could see them surmount a serious comeback.

Surpassing the 40-point mark won’t be easy though, as Vale start with consecutive away trips to the DW and London Road.

Cheltenham Town (22nd)

Leyton Orient (A)

Carlisle United (H)

Bristol Rovers (H)

Burton Albion (A)

Lincoln City (H)

Peterborough United (H)

Stevenage (A)

In contrast to their league position, Cheltenham might be likelier to stay up than those directly above them. With seven left to play, the Robins have very winnable games against Carlisle United and Burton, in amongst a busy and challenging schedule.

Time is running out for Town but, if they were to pick up a couple of wins, the whole face of the competition could change.

Fleetwood Town (23rd)

Blackpool (A)

Northampton Town (H)

Peterborough United (A)

Leyton Orient (A)

Burton Albion (H)

After back-to-back defeats, the outlook for Fleetwood is bleak and an away trip to Blackpool only compounds their problems. The supercomputer gives them an 82% chance of finishing in 23rd, and a measly 0.8% likelihood of retaining their League One status.

Reading will hope the Fishermen can muster up some motivation for their final fixture at home to Burton, but by then Fleetwood’s fate may have already been sealed.

Carlisle United (24th)

Northampton Town (A)

Cheltenham Town (A)

Blackpool (H)

Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Derby County (A)

It’s all but over for Carlisle United, with everything pointing to their relegation back to League Two. Despite two impressive 3-1 away wins against Bolton and Peterborough earlier in the season, they never really found their feet.

And a seemingly insurmountable task is only made more difficult by a final-day visit to second-placed Derby County. But they could be down as early as Saturday, if they were to lose at Northampton Town.

Anything can happen over the next four weeks and, although Reading face a tough final run-in, I think we can be cautiously optimistic about our chances of survival.

Opta Analyst League One projections as of April 3 can be found in full here.