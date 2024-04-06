Reading vs Lincoln City: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping to pull themselves further away from the drop zone this afternoon, as they face Lincoln City.

The Imps have been in superb form recently and the Royals suffered a heavy loss on Monday, but today is a new day and in their penultimate home game of the campaign, the hosts need to try and capitalise on the fact they will have a supportive crowd behind them.

Heading into the final five games of the season, every point matters for both sides and they will both be desperate to secure three points.

Ahead of the game, we have your match preview.

What? League One Matchday 42

Season? 2023/24

Who? Lincoln City

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 6th April

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Michael Skubala

The Royals

In terms of results, Monday turned out to be fairly decent for us despite our loss at Bolton.

But we want to be getting to a point where we don’t have to rely on other teams’ results or even look at them.

Unfortunately, I fear we may be reliant on other teams for at least the next few games.

Lincoln are a very good team, but we need to try and make the most of our home advantage today before three consecutive away matches.

With our away record in mind, a point or three today could be extremely valuable.

The Opponents

I watched the highlights of Carlisle United v Lincoln and the latter looked very good.

Going unbeaten in the league since New Year’s Day, Michael Skubala has done an exceptional job.

Likely to be much better today than they were during the reverse fixture, the Royals need to be on top form to get something out of this game.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Savage, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira is the man who starts between the sticks again, with the same back four and deep midfield pair being retained.

There’s an argument to bring Michael Craig in considering we will need to be on our A-game defensively, but we also need to be a threat going forward if we are to give ourselves the best chance of picking up a point or three.

There’s one change to the attacking four, with Paul Mukairu coming in. He’s the only natural left wing option we have and can clearly score goals, so he should be given an opportunity to start ahead of Ben Elliott and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

Sam Smith starts up top again - and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jayden Wareham being given another chance off the bench after having a goal disallowed at Bolton.

Score Prediction: Reading 1-1 Lincoln City

Other League One Fixtures

The games in italics will be of interest to us:

Blackpool vs Cambridge United

Bristol Rovers vs Bolton Wanderers

Burton Albion vs Oxford United

Charlton Athletic vs Barnsley

Exeter City vs Stevenage

Leyton Orient vs Cheltenham Town

Northampton Town vs Carlisle United

Portsmouth vs Shrewsbury Town

Wigan Athletic vs Port Vale

All games get underway at 3pm