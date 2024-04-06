Stat Attack: Lincoln City

On Bank Holiday Monday, ‘Ding traveled up to Greater Manchester to face Bolton Wanderers. Reading got outplayed by playoff-pushing Bolton.

Both teams had many opportunities to score, with the two teams having 16 shots on target combined. Bolton took their chances better than Ruben Selles’ men, with Aaron Collins taking the match ball, and the hosts gained all three points.

The last time Reading played Lincoln City, it ended up in a draw, with the Royals scoring multiple offside goals. Nelson Abbey put the home side ahead with an own goal within the first three minutes.

Just after the second half began, Harvey Knibbs equalised, sending Reading back to Berkshire with a point earned.

This weekend will be a tough game: Lincoln pushing for the playoffs and Reading hoping to expand their placement away from relegation. Reading have gained six out of a possible 15 points in the last five games. Lincoln will come down to Berkshire, having won all five of their most recent games.

Both teams have similar playing styles: Lincoln play mainly down their wings, helping to create goals to contribute to their great form. Having 40% of attacks from their right wing, this has allowed them to have 48% of their away goals coming from open play.

For Reading, at home, 43% of their attacks have come from the right-hand side also, helping 68% of the team’s goals coming from the right-hand side.

Tickets for Saturday are selling quickly, Ruben’s men will have a strong fanbase helping for a needed win this weekend.

If all results go Reading’s way, the relegation gap can turn into nine points, helping to expand Reading away from the drop. For Lincoln, a win would see them closing in on fifth-place Barnsley, supporting the securement of playoffs.