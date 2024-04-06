Reading 1-1 Lincoln City: One Step Closer

Reading got one step closer to League One survival today, thanks to an important point against Lincoln City in a game that was part-frustrating, part-encouraging. It didn’t help the Royals move further away from the bottom four, but when you maintain a six-point gap and run the clock down by one set of matches, you’ve improved your situation by making your rivals’ challenge of catching you that bit more difficult.

And really, that’s the bottom line: the result. There’s plenty to be said about the game itself, the performances and the tactics on display (more on those below), but Reading simply had a box to be ticked today, marked “don’t get any closer to the relegation zone”. Thanks to a Tyler Bindon equaliser, as well as almost every other team in the relegation dogfight dropping points, that box was indeed ticked.

And while I’m not delighted about today’s result - Reading certainly could and perhaps should have won - I sure am relieved. I spent the days going into this game sweating about the possibility of that six-point gap being cut, a possibility which grew larger when Lincoln City took a somewhat harsh second-half lead.

But this side is made of sterner stuff. That’s twice this season now that Reading have trailed against Lincoln City, against the run of the game in both cases, and twice they’ve equalised to take a deserved draw. Those two 1-1s won’t make anyone’s 2023/24 highlights, but they are evidence that this side knows how to do one simple thing to keep its head above relegation water: grind out results.

The afternoon started with Ruben Selles making a trio of changes to the side that was swatted away 5-2 at Bolton Wanderers on Easter Monday. Out went Clinton Mola, Charlie Savage and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan; in came Andy Yiadom, Ben Elliott and Paul Mukairu. Out also went the 4-2-3-1, with 4-1-4-1 (probably not coincidentally the formation that worked a treat in the reverse fixture) taking its place.

Reading (4-1-4-1): Pereira; Yiadom, Mbengue, Bindon, Dorsett; Wing; Azeez, Knibbs, Elliott, Mukairu; Smith Subs: Button, Abrefa, Mola, Craig, Savage, Ehibhatiomhan, Wareham

Although Lincoln looked fairly dangerous earlier on in the game, Reading gradually grew into the contest as the first half progressed. Lewis Wing, this time the sole deep-lying playmaker with no one next to him in a double pivot, was expressive in possession, with Ben Elliott and Harvey Knibbs both lively ahead of him and supporting Sam Smith well.

Clear chances for Reading were thin on the ground however, until around half an hour in. Knibbs did excellently down the right when played in by Femi Azeez, retaining the ball through sheer tenacity at the byline, before sending in a low cross. First Azeez was denied by the ‘keeper at close range, then Paul Mukairu was kept out at the back post... by the arm of a defender who’d thrown himself in front of the ball.

In real time it was hard to judge from the East Stand if it was a penalty, but yep, replays showed it was a clear handball. Given Reading’s lack of luck with disallowed goals in the reverse fixture (two of them in front of the away end), this was insult to injury.

It also fired up Reading, both on the pitch and in the stands, with the hosts turning the screw on Lincoln in the rest of the half. Although that pressure didn’t result in a goal, Reading weren’t far from getting one. Wing was almost played in behind by Knibbs after a delightful one-two and clever run beyond the defence, while Knibbs himself should have hit the target when found in the area - in space - by Azeez.

The Royals were the better side after the break too, continuing where they’d left off at half-time, albeit without the intensity of the 15 minutes or so before the interval. Azeez had the best moment of the second half at 0-0 for Reading, driving down the right and into the area before blasting off target with his left foot.

Changes were needed and they came in the 70th minute. Reading’s left flank had been underperforming in possession all game: Jeriel Dorsett not positive enough with the ball from left-back and Mukairu not impactful enough out wide. They were replaced in straight swaps by Clinton Mola and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, the latter looking to build on his winner against Northampton Town.

A matter of minutes later though, Reading were behind. In a rare example of the visitors creating any real danger after the break, Sean Roughan swung a deep cross in from the left and Freddie Draper powered a header home, rising above Tyler Bindon too easily. Joel Pereira got contact on the finish, but not enough to keep it out.

It was a somewhat unfair scoreline on the balance of the game overall, but not really one Reading could complain about. Despite their dominance in possession and looking the more dangerous side going forward, the Royals hadn’t converted that into goals. Lincoln on the other hand were ruthless with their opportunity.

Bindon had been at fault for the opener but made amends 11 minutes later, scoring from a header of his own. In this case, a close-range header as he met an inswinging Wing corner from the left.

Despite the boost of that goal, and six minutes added on, Reading didn’t come all that close to finding a winner. Still, battling back from 1-0 down against a stubborn, in-form side certainly constituted one point gained, more than two dropped.

Ben said in his post-match video that Reading looked “disjointed” today, and that feels like an apt way of summing up the Royals’ attacking efforts. There were moments of quality, for sure, but Reading struggled to really build up fluidity and extended periods of momentum.

Had we done that, we’d be talking about three points now, not one. Lincoln were a dogged, well organised side and I can see how they’ve managed to put together an impressive unbeaten run that’s now ticked up to 16 games. But they were also pretty limited, looked vulnerable when Reading really ramped up the pressure (which we didn’t do enough) and were there to be beaten.

The new-look midfield shape looked encouraging though. First and foremost, Wing was influential as a single pivot, clearly relishing the prospect of being Reading’s sole source of creativity from deep. He was no pushover out of possession either - always a source of potential concern when a playmaker is put into a more defensively demanding role.

Further upfield, Elliott looked much more comfortable in his central role than the previous wide one he’s been given. This allowed him to drift around pretty freely, looking for space and receiving the ball on his terms; playing out wide on the other hand can be too rigid and stifling a task.

Knibbs on the other hand took up a role I’d describe as being part-8, part-10 - the one he so often took when Reading played 4-1-4-1 before. He’s not just a box-to-box midfielder in this setup, also having the license to push forward and support Smith more closely. Whatever the tactical specifics, Knibbs looked more involved and effective today than he’s been previously.