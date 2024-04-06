Opposition Lowdown: Michael Skubala’s In-Form Lincoln City

Form

Lincoln finished 11th in League One last season, after 14 wins, 20 draws and 12 losses. This is their fifth straight season in League One, having secured promotion to the third tier back in 2019, when they won the League Two title under Danny Cowley.

They are having a really strong season and are in playoff contention, sitting in sixth place, after 18 wins, 13 draws and 10 losses. They are the form side of the league, having won all of their last five league games and are unbeaten in 15 games, with their last defeat coming on New Year’s Day when they lost away to Blackpool.

They come into this weekend’s game off the back of a 1-3 away win against bottom side Carlisle United. The two sides last faced each other back in December, playing out a 1-1 draw at the LNER Stadium, with Harvey Knibbs scoring a second-half equaliser after Nelson Abbey’s own goal in the first half.

The boss

Michael Skubala: Skubala took over as Lincoln head coach in November last year, taking over from Mark Kennedy, who left the club after a poor run of form of only one win in six league games.

The 41-year-old has no playing background, but has had a 20-year career as a coach prior to his first full-time managerial role. He spent time coaching the England under-18 side and the English Futsal team, before joining Leeds United as the head coach of their under-21 side in 2022.

While at Leeds, Skubala had a three-game spell as interim coach after the sacking of Jesse Marsch in February last year. He joined Javi Gracia’s coaching staff when he took over as Leeds manager.

His move to the Imps is his first chance to prove himself as a full-time manager and he has started well, winning 12 of his 26 games in charge, giving him a win percentage of 46%. Skubala is known for his strong focus on player development and wanting his side to play an exciting style of football.

Squad

Lincoln signed three players in the January transfer window, securing one permanent deal and two loans. Forward Jack Moylan was their permanent signing, joining on a free transfer, having previously played for Shelbourne in Ireland.

Their two loan signings were striker Joe Taylor, who joined from Premier League Luton Town, and midfielder Conor McGrandles, who signed from Charlton Athletic, who they had signed from the Imps in the summer of 2022.

First-choice goalkeeper Lukas Jenson is a doubt for this game. Defender Lewis Montsma, midfielders Ethan Hamilton and Conor McGrandles and forward Tyler Walker will all miss out through injury.

Predicted lineup

Wright, Mitchell, O’Connor, Roughan, Sorensen, Hackett-Fairchild, Moylan, Erhahon, Bishop, Taylor, House

Key player

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild: Midfielder Hackett-Fairchild signed for Lincoln last summer, joining from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee. He started his youth career at Fulham but went on to join the youth setups at Brighton & Hove Albion and then Dagenham & Redbridge.

He went on to join Charlton Athletic, which is where he made his professional debut in the Football League. Loan spells at Boreham Wood and Bromley followed, before he joined Bromley on a permanent deal in 2019. He joined Portsmouth on a permanent deal in 2020 and made 79 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals, while also spending time on loan at Bromley and Southend.

Hackett-Fairchild has had strong start to his Imps career, playing 30 times so far this season, scoring seven goals. The 26-year-old has represented his country, St Lucia, and also has an international goal to his name.

Historically a winger, Reeco can also play in centre midfield and is effective going forward while also contributing defensively.

One to watch

Ben House: Striker House signed for Lincoln in January 2022, joining from non-league Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee. He started his youth career at Aldershot Town, before joining the youth setup at Reading in 2016.

He signed his first pro deal while with the Royals, and came on as a substitute in an FA Cup game against Cardiff City. Whilst at Reading he spent time on loan at Swindon Town and Dagenham and Redbridge.

House signed a permanent deal with Eastleigh following the expiry of his contract in 2020. He played for the Spitfires 56 times, scoring 13 goals.

Since joining Lincoln in 2022, the 24-year-old has scored 16 goals for the club, with two of those coming this season. The Scotsman has represented his country at under-21 level and has two caps to his name.

House is a centre forward who can also play in the number 10 role and is a physical presence both in attack and defence.