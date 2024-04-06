Reading 1-1 Lincoln City: Player Ratings

Joel Pereira: 6

Shepherded his box relatively well in the first half but wasn’t asked to do much, making just one simple save in the first half.

Again not hugely involved in the second half, but made a good save to his low left, keeping out a goalbound long effort towards the end of the first hour.

Came close to keeping Lincoln’s opener out, diving to his right, but not getting enough on his right hand. If Pereira shares any blame for that goal, he does so with Azeez and Bindon.

Andy Yiadom: 6

The captain made his 200th league appearance for Reading today. Drifted inside to allow Azeez more space and is just as capable of keeping the ball with his dribbling as he is of making chances when played further forwards.

Protected the ball fantastically well today, hardly losing it, and often helping Wing to play out of numerical disadvantages. A mature performance from the veteran full back.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Tried a few long balls forwards that didn’t quite come off in the first half, but has done that effectively in recent games.

Cleared up a potential problem with his searing pace when Bindon underhit a backpass early in the second half. Generally that summed up his game, using his pace to clear up what Bindon didn’t have under control.

Tyler Bindon: 7

Held his composure well in a game in which Lincoln played petulantly to try to wind Reading up.

Stepped in well to boot clear a dangerous attack shortly before Lincoln’s opening goal. Couldn’t do enough to keep Lincoln’s opening goal out, not showing enough of a physical presence to challenge for the cross, and allowing a relatively free header.

Made amends 10 minutes later when he outmuscled the defenders closest to the goalline and nodded a corner into the gaping net.

Arrived again in the box for a header in injury time but could only redirect the stooping header over the bar.

Jeriel Dorsett: 5

Lost the ball dangerously twice in a row in one shaky patch in the opening stages. Recovered well enough and didn’t do anything too concerning for the rest of the half. Got into the box well at one point.

Lewis Wing: 7

Reading sat in a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-1-3-2 for much of the game today, leaving Wing at the back of the midfield without Craig or Savage for the first time in a while. He certainly got himself involved, but did most of his work further back on the field than when in a double pivot. Occasionally overplayed it, but does have the skill to get himself out of jams.

In one such event, he dribbled into midfield and, when closed down, managed a Bergkamp-esque pirouette around two players before setting a forward free. Came very close to linking up with Knibbs to get free in the box.

Booked for a sloppy play on the ball when he lost it, and dragged down his man to prevent a counter attack. A little less effective going forwards from his reserved position today, but helped keep a steady hand on the rudder for Reading.

Femi Azeez: 5

Not as involved as the other attackers in the first half, but got a few decent runs off, interplaying with Yiadom. Found Knibbs really well after one foray down the wing towards the end of the half.

Had his best and worst action of the game within five minutes. First he twisted and turned into the box, beating two players and shooting just wide in a dynamic moment. Immediately after he failed to effectively close Lincoln’s attackers down outside of the box, allowing the cross that turned into Lincoln’s opening goal.

Quietly gone off the boil in the last few weeks.

Ben Elliott: 6

Started the game centrally for the first time in 2024 and just overall looks more comfortable in that position. Didn’t affect the game as much as the regulars around him in the first half but was more involved than his recent appearances when starting out wide. Capable of turning on the ball with a man close to him, which is a valuable skill.

Maintained possession really nicely in the centre of the park for Reading at times in the second half, and really grew into the game, beginning to help Reading nick it back as well with some alert tackling. Cleared the ball out of danger well in the centre in one such moment.

Booked in injury time for a late sliding challenge near the centre circle.

Harvey Knibbs: 7

With Wing dictating play from a more reserved spot than in recent weeks, Knibbs had more space to be creative.

Did everything but score in the first half, putting his best opportunity to do so over the bar from Azeez’s feed. Buzzed around well and won the ball back to keep the pressure on a few times. Wanted a penalty when he took it away from a Lincoln defender and was brought down.

His best play of the half came when he was able to meet a searching ball down the wing, slide in to take it away from the covering defender just before it went out, and then slip it across the face of the box. Should have been rewarded with a goal in the play where Lincoln’s defender appeared to handle the ball on the line.

Continued to buzz around in the second half, and unfortunately saw his two shots blocked, but was Reading’s best player today.

Paul Mukairu: 5

Asked to hold more width in the forward line than either Elliott or Ehibhatiomhan have been tasked with in recent weeks. Did that pretty well and found himself the recipient of some good passes as a result. Should have done more with one from Smith that found him in the box, taking an extra touch when he could have shot. Withdrawn for Ehibhatiomhan.

Sam Smith: 6

Got involved well in the first half and was part of some scything attacks. Played Mukairu into the box well in transition and was alert to weaknesses in Lincoln’s typically stout defence.

Should have scored when Knibbs slid the ball across the goal line to take away any worries about the referee not spotting a handball.

Efficient today, but another game in which he received the ball sparingly little, a full eight touches below his already low average.

Subs

Clinton Mola: 5

Lost the ball almost immediately after coming on, losing the initial territory in the play that led to Lincoln’s goal. A shaky cameo from Mola today, losing the ball nearly as much as he progressed it.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 5

Given he’s come on to equalise or score the winner recently in games against Oxford United and Northampton Town, perhaps expectations for Ehibhatiomhan were a little too high today, but he failed to do much to affect the game outside of one play.

Failed to reach double figures for touches in 25 minutes.

Average: 5.84/10

