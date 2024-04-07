View From The Dolan: Stalemate With The Imps

We are into the proper dog days now, aren’t we? Four left (after this game) with three away and only one at home on the final day of the season meant that, however hard this game could have been, we needed to get something from it.

Maybe it’s the weather, or the way the season has gone, or that at times I’ve lost myself completely within the games we’ve had, but it doesn’t feel like the end of the season is approaching. Don’t get me wrong, I won’t be sorry to see the back of it, but it doesn’t feel like that time yet. April 27 seems incredibly early to end a season.

Regardless, our penultimate game at home saw the visit of the country’s most in-form team (I think). It appeared expectations across the fanbase were low for this one, but I felt confident as I left the house in Upper Tilehurst.

I shoved some left-over chocolate from Easter into a bag (I was hoping I could pass it round the row like some low-budget Willy Wonka) and left earlier than usual to embark on what near-middle-aged dads call “errands”. Posting things, recycling bottles, buying cat litter: you know, the stuff that needs to be done and takes time, and in most cases, requires planning and co-ordination in terms of driving routes.

The final stop before the Stade de SCL was Smyths. My son (me) wanted to look at and then purchase some wrestling figures (it is Wrestlemania after all) before watching the Biscuitmen do their stuff. Incredibly, there were at least three Lincoln City-supporting families in there (do you lot not have your toy shop mega chain?) which allowed me to get in my death stares and generally assert my physicality early doors as I aggressively perused the action figures, Lego and soft toys. Reading 1, Lincoln 0.

Like most places, RG2 looks better in the sun. Driving up the hill to fans frolicking in the sunlight was a joy to behold. I say frolicking, but they were mainly just walking around, some were eating, others shook hands with each other. There was a tangible sense of “we are staying up, getting new owners and a complete revamp of our football club which we richly deserve” in the air and it was pleasant to be around.

Aside from the absolutely disgraceful refereeing performance and the Lincoln team’s theatrics, the first 45 was pretty good entertainment. We were in the game, not looking out of place against a supposedly good side and pushing for the opener. I felt we were a little disjointed in the final third and lacking some directness but, overall, no one in blue could have any complaints (apart from the ref and the fact that the Imps had clearly been told to directly disrupt the flow of the game every time there was any sort of contact).

I have no issue with the dark arts of the game (I watched Joey van den Berg play for goodness sake) but when you are seemingly simulating serious injuries, that blurs the lines of what is acceptable for me. Sadly, this continued into the second period and it felt like a normally sedate Dolan was becoming increasingly irate.

The visitors broke the deadlock with a well worked header but, as we’ve seen in recent times, the team didn’t hide. They continued to press and push the agenda and got an equaliser through Mr Flight of the Concords himself, Tyler Bindon.

That was the least we deserved after being consistently and unpleasantly mugged off by the referee and, as such, the equaliser became one of the loudest celebrated goals of recent games. Of course, I don’t have any scientific proof to confirm this, but I’m not a liar and I know what I heard.

Neither side really looked likely to knick a win after our goal and so it proved that the points were split evenly between two teams, who may well do battle again next season (I think we’ll stay up and I don’t think they will go up).

On that, another win and we will be safe, I’m sure of that. We head west on Tuesday night to a team with very little left to play for and, backed by yet another sold-out away end, you’d argue that it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that we manage to do it there.

Onwards and upwards once more for this team, who have shown time and again that they are capable of more than their current league position shows. I for one am excited by the last four games and they should be too.

Until next time.