Five Things From A Fun/Infuriating Draw With Lincoln City

Dominated

Well, that was as much as it was fun as it was infuriating. Luckily, we had most of the fun while the refereeing and opposition caused most of the fury. Over the entire piece we looked the better side and should have taken all three points in truth.

Considering City’s recent form and goalscoring feats we looked more like the playoff contenders than they. That’s got to say a lot for our own progress under Ruben Selles. With a possession stat of 66% in our favour, we dominated and limited Lincoln to limited opportunities. Very encouraging signs indeed.

What was also nice to see was that we could rotate midfield a tad with the inclusion of young Ben Elliott into central midfield in the position that he would call home. More on that later.

Trauma

But we can’t avoid the elephant in the stadium, well, actually a pair of elephants. The antics of both the referee and City themselves. Previously, when I have thought about what should be contained in these Five Things, writing about the referee is not usually high up on the list. As mentioned previously, it’s something I tend to avoid but… this was exceptional, and not in a good way.

We have all seen the replays by now of Paul Mukairu’s shot hitting the arm of Jack Moylan, which leads to the latter holding his head, feigning that the ball had struck him there. Replays also show that the referee, Alex Chilowicz, was quite some distance away from the play, nearer the opposite touchline than where the incident occurred.

What springs to mind here is that Chilowicz had no chance in seeing in the handball from his position - he was too far from the incident to see clearly. Secondly, Moylan also knew exactly what he was doing and stayed down in the pretence that he was struck in the head. Obviously from here on in, the referee is going to stick to protocol and call on the medics from the bench, St John’s, the NHS and Medicins Sans Frontieres to aid the poor stricken lamb.

And it’s this protocol that Lincoln and certainly a few others at the SCL this season have employed to deceive the officials. One sign of any perceived head trauma and down they go, quicker than gravity.

Time after time this tactic has been deployed, much to the annoyance of the home support, but you’ve got to wonder what the away support must have thought of these antics, too. Reading are not a dirty side: we do get our fair share of bookings, we are certainly no angels, but we don’t delve into the levels of sportsmanship or play-acting that City pulled off time and time again.

This is where the rules regarding head injuries need looking at. At the moment, as soon as a player goes down clutching their head, play is stopped and they are tended to for their invisible injury. There’s an argument now that the player should be taken off to be examined and that either they have to wait for 30 seconds (or longer) to return to the field or they are substituted. Otherwise, the rule is there to be flouted and abused.

City used this tactic repeatedly to disrupt the flow of the game that they had little to no control of. It was poor, weak and - what is worse - something they have clearly been coached to do. It’s really not something that we want or need to see in the game.

It might sound like sour grapes, but when the reports come in of fans witnessing Moylan sarcastically wink after the event, it proves that sour grapes are not necessarily true. It’s a premeditated act that is simply shameful.

It wasn’t an isolated either, they tried the same trick to hoodwink the referee in thinking there was a foul in the build-up to Tyler Bindon’s tidy equaliser in the 83rd minute. While the referee didn’t have a blinder by any stretch of the imagination, he’s hamstrung by rules that are designed to aid the welfare of the player without any further process to counter deliberate cheating. Cheats shouldn’t prosper and ultimately, they did not.

Loool has that defender gone down clutching his face like they did all game??? https://t.co/oU3hTjC7f3 — calum (@caldini4) April 6, 2024

Confidence

So, now let’s talk about the performance! What was new was that Elliott started (and finished) a game in his much-favoured position of central midfield. Previously he had been deployed on the left wing and looked like a fish out of water.

Placed correctly, Elliott found his feet and grew into the game. Selles alluded to the fact that he could and possibly should have played him in this position sooner, but, with the form of Lewis Wing and the reliance on either Michael Craig or Charlie Savage playing next to him, this meant it was hard to shoehorn Elliott in.

It wasn’t a perfect performance from Elliott - he still looks a bit slight and needs some gym work in the summer - but he showed some really nice touches and his movement is a lovely thing to watch at times. He definitely appeared to be a lot happier and had more of the confidence to play his own game. His inclusion has come late into the season but hopefully next season we’ll really see him fly.

Width

What wasn’t so pleasing on the eye was our entire left side. Neither Jeriel Dorsett nor Paul Mukairu covered themselves in any glory. At best it was clunky, at worst it felt like they’d never met on the pitch before. All season it’s been a bit of a problem, especially the left-wing position. It’s definitely something that needs looking at for next season.

We’ve struggled to pin down this position with various options being used. None of Mukairu, Kelvin Ehibatiomhan or Elliott have been convincing and none could really make the position their own, but mainly because they are not a good fit there, and it was the same against Lincoln, too.

Mukairu is such a strange player: you never quite know what you’re going to get with Pizza Cup Paul. Physically strong, and he certainly has pace to burn (but equally, we rarely see it), but sometimes it seems like he’s never seen a football before. But on occasion he’ll do something outrageously anomalous to confuse matters.

Unfortunately, Ehibhatiomhan couldn’t replicate his barnstorming appearance against Northampton Town, but he had a nice enough cameo. In truth, neither are options for the left wing moving forwards, mainly because neither of them would or could be at the club next season.

Bright

With another game chalked off, we are still six points off the relegation zone. Carlisle United have returned from whence they came and that just leaves three spots up for the unwanted grabs.

Fleetwood Town look like the next to seal their fate, needing to win all their remaining games to have a chance of catching Reading. That’s simply not happening.

Cheltenham Town are eight points behind and have six games remaining, but will have to play three games a week (six games in 18 days) for the remainder of the season. Having just won two games in the last 10 it’s not looking great for them either.

Worse still is the form of Burton Albion who haven’t won in nearly two months and have a visit from the Royals to boot shortly. An away win could very well send them down and seal our fate to end this nightmare of a season. The future is bright. The future is blue and white.