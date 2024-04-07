Ruben Selles Pleased With ‘Aggressive, Dominant’ Lincoln City Display

Royals boss Ruben Selles said that our 1-1 draw against Lincoln City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday was one of our best performances of the season.

After the visitors took the lead in the second half, Tyler Bindon scored in the 83rd minute to secure an important point. The point moves us to 18th, six points off the drop zone with just four games remaining.

Here is what Selles had to say, he spoke to the Reading Chronicle after the game.

Selles on the performance

“I think we were the best team on the pitch today. It was one of the best performances of the season for us. We dominated actions in possession. Of course, there were a couple of mistakes in the build-up but it can happen in the way we can play. “We were aggressive, front-footed and tried to play our game. We found ourselves behind in one action, but we showed character to score from the corner and have some situations in their box. “I think we need to continue working and being more ruthless in the finishing in the final third because I think we should be in front before they score. Overall, it was a good performance.”

Selles on missing chances

“It can happen and we are still growing on that. We know that if we were ruthless throughout the season we would be in a different position. It is a matter of time that we learn to do that and move into the next level. We create the situation and are aggressive and we have a clear identity, we just need to continue evolving that.”

Selles on controversial penalty call

“If we put the ball in the net, we also have the chance to be leading and not thinking about the penalty. I don’t want to go there. We did enough to win the game but what we control we need to put in the net.”

Selles on Tyler Bindon’s goal

“We have a sentence that we say to them: we don’t know what action is going to make the difference, so be ready. We got a corner and have been working on some situations. Tyler - 19 years old - needs to be better in this action as a centre-back. “We can make him go to the next level and he is learning so quickly. He made his own space, anticipated the goalkeeper and put the ball in the net. He even had another one from a free kick. We are getting better and better. I’m proud of them.”

Selles on Ben Elliott