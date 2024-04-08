Is It Right Backing Andy Yiadom Over Clinton Mola?

It’s the home straight now and we’re getting to that stage of the season when, although we’re not safe enough to look far forward, we are able to look back and reflect on the good, bad and the ugly of what has passed for us this footballing year.

If you ask Reading fans who their player of the year has been, it’s a credit to the whole unit that there wouldn’t necessarily be one standout name that takes all of the plaudits. The usual names people will come up with are players such Lewis Wing, Femi Azeez, Tyler Bindon, Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs, who have all had solid seasons for us, as it stands. Perhaps even the left-field (figuratively and literally) of Nelson Abbey, who left halfway through. But do you know who doesn’t get mentioned? Andy Yiadom.

He’s had a good season for us, without a doubt. But he’s not been a standout for us, by any stretch. Yet, if you mention the possibility of removing him from the starting line-up, there are Royals who will get nervous at this thought. He’s like our safety blanket, given his leadership and experience, particularly given that our other regular defenders are 23 (Clinton Mola), 22 (Amadou Mbengue), 21 (Jeriel Dorsett) and 19 (Tyler Bindon). Having 32-year-old Yiadom makes us feel just a little safer, right?

But Yiadom has missed some games this season. Two red cards (one of which was not his fault at all) and injury have seen to this. And of those who have deputised in that position, it’s Clinton Mola, nominally a left-back, who has stood out the most. Indeed, so much so that it feels like he has given his best performances in a Reading shirt in the right-back role.

This then begs the question – is our best right-back now Mola, not Yiadom? Are we clutching to Yiadom out of sentimentality? I asked the question to myself after the Good Friday game against Northampton Town and it seems Rubén Sellés is wondering the same thing, given that he started with Mola over Yiadom for the Bolton Wanderers defeat on Easter Monday. I delve into the stats (taken from the wonderful WhoScored) to see what they tell us, and to see if there is a definitive answer one way or the other.

Games played at right-back and the respective results

It’s not the most definitive metric, and there are a whole bunch of underlying mitigating factors and malleable circumstances that can influence a result. However, the top-level headline will centre around this before we go any deeper into the underlying numbers.

The comparisons are definitely weighted more favourably towards Mola at right-back, due to the small sample size and relatively good results during those games. In order to try to bring some perspective here, I’ve also featured the input from Mola as a left-back. The points-per-game (PPG) metric isn’t an exact science: it’s a guideline as well because it’s hard to state an influence a player can have coming on as a sub, unless they’re a goalscorer or goal provider (which neither have been) or being at direct fault for a goal being conceded (which I do not recall either managing in any substitute appearances).

From the numbers we have here, it’s fair to draw two conclusions: Yiadom and Mola have recorded similar numbers from right-back and left-back respectively and, based on the small sample size, we can see why Sellés is investigating further the use of Mola as a starting right-back.

What key stats have they recorded playing at right-back?

These numbers are split across three categories for both players: defensive, offensive and passing. These numbers will give us a better understanding of the details of their contributions to the team across the season, where they are strongest and where there is room for improvement.

Regardless of the system we have played, Selles encourages the wingers to cut inside and allow the full-back to overlap. This is why we see the left-footed Femi Azeez on the right wing and the right-footed Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan/Paul Mukairu/Ben Elliott primarily played off the left.

Ideally, we’d see a blend of positive numbers across all three categories, as the role of the full-backs in this team is to contribute both defensively and offensively, and the passing is key for the transitions (the movement from defence to attack). These are the stats as an average per game:

Again, the numbers for Mola as a right-back are small sample size. As an example, the four shots he took against Bolton have really boosted his overall numbers. Overall, what do these stats tell us?

Mola’s defensive performances as a right-back are statistically better, despite including the five goals conceded at Bolton. The only number lower than Yiadom is for tackles, but this is offset by the fact Mola makes more interceptions and generally interceptions are a front-footed way to read the game and prevent the tackle being required.

However, Yiadom’s attacking output is far greater as a right-back than Mola’s. Could this be because Yiadom pushes further up the pitch, while Mola is playing more inverted and goes into central positions in the midfield?

For the passing numbers, it seems Mola is making fewer key passes but more crosses than Yiadom from right-back, and is also recording more passes with better accuracy than Yiadom. However, the key passes factor suggests Yiadom is taking more positive risks with the ball to create chances further up the pitch, which would explain why the accuracy and success numbers drop off a little bit.

Overall, this is surprising for me. I was expecting Mola to register more positive attacking numbers and for Yiadom to register more positive defensive numbers, but it seems the reverse is true. Why is this? It would suggest that their playing styles are quite different, but why is this the case?

How do their playing styles differ?

I’ll once again refer to WhoScored for the summaries of their playing styles:

Interestingly, the stats say Yiadom’s defensive contribution is a strong part of his overall game despite Mola recording slightly better numbers. It’s also interesting that, while Yiadom is making crosses, it seems they largely aren’t successful. Is this due to his accuracy or due to the control of the receiving player though?

Mola’s statistics point towards a style of player who uses good anticipation, reading of the game and ball retention to create positive actions within the possession side of the game for Reading, with a focus on his defensive output.

However, what we see here is that his style of play doesn’t lend well to the more attacking side of the game, where we would need to see more long balls, through balls or crosses utilised to play in either Azeez ahead of him on the right, or Ehibhatiomhan/Mukairu ahead of him on the left. This now leads to the question of whether Mola is a natural full-back in a system where Sellés requires them to provide width.

How do their respective styles influence the team around them?

For this study, I will first look at the heat maps for the last three games that both Yiadom and Mola have started at right-back only. The purpose of the heat maps is to give us a visual of their average positions on the pitch and the movements they are making during the game, to understand what ground they cover and where on the pitch they are contributing with their movements as part of the overall shape.

Andy Yiadom vs Lincoln City

Andy Yiadom vs Derby County

Andy Yiadom vs Wycombe Wanderers

What we can see here is that Yiadom rarely drifts in centrally and really hugs the touchline. While most of his movements and touches are in the defensive half, he still crosses the halfway line quite often to support the attack and this will allow Azeez to cut inside and support Sam Smith with the attacking overloads.

Clinton Mola vs Bolton Wanderers

Clinton Mola vs Northampton Town

Clinton Mola vs Cambridge United

Mola on the other hand seems to play a very different style of full-back role on the right-hand side to Yiadom. We can see that he doesn’t go forward as often, except in the 4-0 Cambridge United win (perhaps the additional support in attack was a factor in the high scoreline, perhaps not). We can see that he is very mobile but tends to drift inwards quite regularly and sometimes even pushes over to cover the left-hand side of the field.

While Yiadom’s movement would naturally better support Azeez, Mola’s from the right would naturally free up Lewis Wing to push forward and support the attack, as Mola is covering the central ground here to allow him more freedom to do this. Typically when Yiadom pushes forward, Wing as the right-sided double-pivot midfielder will drop a little deeper into something like a “quarterback” role, in order to cover the space.

Neither approach is inherently right or wrong, as in either instance there is a clear strategy to allow additional attacking support from deeper to push forward, while one player will provide the defensive cover.

However, if I assess who is better as an attacking outlet between Wing and Yiadom, I naturally prefer Wing to be able to operate further forward. However, this also could be to the detriment of Azeez as well, as he will need to be more defensively aware and be prepared to track back if Yiadom has pushed further on.

What does this tell us?

Coming into this with an open mind, there were some things that didn’t surprise me, such as the heatmap positioning of both Yiadom and Mola being very different. However, what the deeper dive into the stats showed me was just show completely differently both players approach the full-back role from the right, and while some of the defensive stats are relatively consistent, one trend has emerged here that I didn’t at first consider.

I asked the question: is Mola the better right-back option? Based on the style of play we deploy, with the expectation of an overlapping full-back to support Azeez, the answer is no. Yiadom, despite having relatively little attacking output, does a better job of this. And what we also cannot measure is the space the runs create when he makes the movements, giving the opposition defence more to think about and more space for Azeez to run into.

However, despite the small sample sizes, it seems Mola has played better as a right-back than as a left-back. He seems to be more comfortable operating centrally though. His versatility appears to lend to this, as he is able to make movements across the back line and midfield to link play and provide cover.

The stats also tell us that Mola is good in the air, good at interceptions and good at playing short passes to progress the ball forward. We desperately need a defensive midfielder, and these are exactly the kind of statistical performances we would expect a good one to deliver for us, given he is comfortable on the ball and provides good defensive output. This then begs a whole different question: are we even playing Mola in his best position?

Verdict

There are three conclusions that we are able to draw: