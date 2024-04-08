Lincoln City Fans Verdict: A Hard-Earned Point

If the fans were feeling a bit nervy heading into the Lincoln City game, they had good reason to. One team you don’t want to face after losing 5-2 a few days earlier is a Lincoln side had won five on the bounce.

However, I mentioned it in my report after the Bolton Wanderers game: I think we can go toe to toe with anyone in this league at home - and we proved that again on Saturday.

It was a really hard-earned point, but could well have been, and perhaps should well have been, all three. Here’s how the fans reacted...

The referee

The refereeing across the country, and all divisions, seems to have been even poorer than usual this season - but there’s a solid case for it being at its worse in League One.

Again on Saturday we found ourselves on the wrong end of a poor refereeing performance, with one handball shout being turned down in the first half being particularly questionable.

I think it’s fair to say the fans weren’t best pleased with the ref...

I genuinely reckon we’re topping 25 points cost by referees this season. #readingfc — Trenchy (@AdamHumphries96) April 6, 2024

The referee was on trial today at the #readingfc match.



He should be on trial for that performance absolutely criminal — Mike (@MikeMac1977) April 6, 2024

If it wasn’t for the referee we would of won that match!! Still a draw is quite decent and the team played well. #readingfc — Gareth Price (@PriceGareth) April 6, 2024

The real reason VAR isn’t in lower leagues is the amount of time it would take to overturn 80% of referee decisions. Game would finish at 9.30pm #ReadingFC — Jonathan Lara (@jonathan_lara) April 6, 2024

Had plenty of opportunities to win it but more than deserved a point. Worst referee we’ve ever had. Should have sent Wing off for that stonewall second yellow card in the second-half as well #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) April 6, 2024

BREAKING NEWS:



The referees aren't against us they're just 95% utterly inept at this level.



I will say today's is particularly awful mind #ReadingFC — Caroline Parker (@CazParker1871) April 6, 2024

The fact not a single other person in the stadium knew that it was half time he was blowing for, sums up the referee’s first half.



Shambolic. #readingfc — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) April 6, 2024

Tyler Bindon

One person the fans were impressed with however, and not for the first time this season, was Tyler Bindon.

It’s easy to forget that Bindon hadn’t played a game of professional football before this season. He's been really, really impressive and is a star in the making. He topped off another good performance with his first home goal too...

the scout that found Tyler Bindon right now:#readingfc pic.twitter.com/uWFJ2qc9jt — Connor | RFC (@connorr333) April 7, 2024

on the way to Bearwood to force Tyler Bindon into signing a lifetime contract #readingfc pic.twitter.com/P9ZlAhMo6v — Connor | RFC (@connorr333) April 7, 2024

Tyler Bindon (aged 18) moved to a new country having never played professional football in his life. Then gets played at RB in a constantly changing defence, to then become first choice CB & a lead figure in our back four ️



Tyler Bindon, he hates the Swindon #readingfc pic.twitter.com/jx3fkUEYNQ — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) April 7, 2024

Need to get Bindon locked down on a long contract.



He’s been fantastic, but the fact that he’s created solid partnerships with Abbey, Holmes AND Mbengue separately is even more impressive.#ReadingFC — Jimmy ⚽️ (@QuiminalRecord) April 7, 2024

Bindon has Ivar vibes at such a young age. A bright, bright future ahead for him for sure. He’ll make mistakes but he’s been absolutely unbelievable #readingfc — JDM (@RFC_Smurf93) April 6, 2024

A good point

And it was Bindon’s goal that earned us what could be a really valuable point. The performance perhaps deserved more, and of course you want to win every game and are annoyed when you don’t, but I’m sure every fan would’ve taken a point before the game.

It’s another point towards the ultimate goal of staying in the league, which the fans seemed to recognise and applaud...

Really good point today. Frustrating as Lincoln players were a joke throwing themselves on the floor at every chance. Referee was a joke as well. Think one more win does it. #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/5Sh3RD4Hyo — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) April 6, 2024

Weird one. Would have taken a point beforehand but felt #readingfc did enough to win that. Played some good football, dominated possession and carved out some good chances (though would have liked more given the domination) against the 12 men on the pitch fighting for Lincoln. — Matt Williams (@mattwilliams100) April 6, 2024

Not too bad of a result considering they have been doing well. It's another point for us.

We played well but never looked that dangerous in front of goal.

Referees being bad is too common. It's rare to get a good ref.

They definitely won't win the playoffs if make it.#ReadingFC — Reading FC (@bluewhitewall) April 6, 2024

Another poor ref. Was basically 11 v 12. Lincoln are a bunch of play actors. But happy with a point. #readingfc — James Banning (@Jbroyal1988) April 6, 2024

Conclusion

All in all, an important point. Lincoln came into the match in red hot form, and we managed to go toe to toe with them, and there’s a strong argument for us being the better team on the day.

Of course, we have some really, really big games coming up now - starting with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday. A win there would be monumental.

URZ