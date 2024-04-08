 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lincoln City Fans Verdict: A Hard-Earned Point

How the Loyal Royals reacted to a draw against the in-form Imps.

By harry.chafer
PA Images via Getty Images

If the fans were feeling a bit nervy heading into the Lincoln City game, they had good reason to. One team you don’t want to face after losing 5-2 a few days earlier is a Lincoln side had won five on the bounce.

However, I mentioned it in my report after the Bolton Wanderers game: I think we can go toe to toe with anyone in this league at home - and we proved that again on Saturday.

It was a really hard-earned point, but could well have been, and perhaps should well have been, all three. Here’s how the fans reacted...

The referee

The refereeing across the country, and all divisions, seems to have been even poorer than usual this season - but there’s a solid case for it being at its worse in League One.

Again on Saturday we found ourselves on the wrong end of a poor refereeing performance, with one handball shout being turned down in the first half being particularly questionable.

I think it’s fair to say the fans weren’t best pleased with the ref...

Tyler Bindon

One person the fans were impressed with however, and not for the first time this season, was Tyler Bindon.

It’s easy to forget that Bindon hadn’t played a game of professional football before this season. He's been really, really impressive and is a star in the making. He topped off another good performance with his first home goal too...

A good point

And it was Bindon’s goal that earned us what could be a really valuable point. The performance perhaps deserved more, and of course you want to win every game and are annoyed when you don’t, but I’m sure every fan would’ve taken a point before the game.

It’s another point towards the ultimate goal of staying in the league, which the fans seemed to recognise and applaud...

Conclusion

All in all, an important point. Lincoln came into the match in red hot form, and we managed to go toe to toe with them, and there’s a strong argument for us being the better team on the day.

Of course, we have some really, really big games coming up now - starting with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday. A win there would be monumental.

