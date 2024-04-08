The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 375: Points Dropped Or Point Gained?

Ben and Ross are back from an Easter hiatus to discuss Reading’s draw with the form team in League One: Lincoln City. With lineup changes giving Ben Elliott a chance to impress, the duo debate whether this was an important point or a chance for a win missed.

With just four games remaining, there’s discussion of the relegation run-in and Ruben Selles’ squad management, both through the season so far and looking ahead into the summer.

Thanks as always to our friends ZCZ Films for all their help in sponsoring the show.

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here