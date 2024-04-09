Bristol Rovers vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading play their first of three consecutive away games this evening as they face Bristol Rovers.

This is a rescheduled game from the international break, although there are several League One fixtures happening today and tomorrow.

Tonight could be a particularly important matchday for the Royals, who have the chance to all but seal their survival with a win at the Memorial Stadium.

This won’t be an easy game, but the Berkshire side must continue putting points on the board with safety not yet secured.

Ahead of the game, we have your match preview.

What? League One Matchday 43

Season? 2023/24

Who? Bristol Rovers

Where? Memorial Stadium

When? Tuesday 9th April

Time? 7:45pm

Opposition Manager? Matt Taylor

The Royals

Taking things one game at a time seems like the right approach for now.

Here are some of the fixtures we will be interested in tonight and tomorrow:

Fleetwood (23rd) - Blackpool (A)

Cheltenham Town (22nd) - Carlisle United (H)

Port Vale (20th) - Peterborough United (A)

Looking at that, you’d expect Cheltenham to win three points, which would reduce the gap to five points if we lose. They also have two games in hand, so they are one team to keep a very close eye on.

Carlisle won at Peterborough not too long ago too, so you can’t rule out a Port Vale win.

Fleetwood Town, meanwhile, are still in the survival race but the Royals probably don’t need to worry about them too much at this stage.

Burton Albion aren’t in action until Saturday, when they head to Stevenage.

The Opponents

Rovers showed some promise in the reverse fixture, although they did also give the ball away a fair bit. Now they have a permanent manager in charge though, Matt Taylor’s side could be in better shape for this clash.

They haven’t been in the best form recently, but they will surely turn things around at some point. You just hope a win doesn’t come for them tonight!

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Savage, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira keeps his place between the sticks - and it’s the same back four that started against Lincoln on Saturday.

Dorsett is solid enough at the back to keep his place for now, although Clinton Mola is a good attacking option to have on the bench.

In the middle, Ben Elliott comes out for Charlie Savage, even though Elliott did fairly well on Saturday. The ex-Chelsea man could come on and make an impact.

Out wide, Paul Mukairu starts once more despite an underwhelming performance on Saturday. It’s clear that the left-wing area is a problem, but it’s one we may need to sort out in the summer.

If we’re safe at any point this season, I’d be tempted to give a youngster a go in this area.

Back to tonight’s starting lineup, Harvey Knibbs, Femi Azeez and Sam Smith all start once more. Azeez wasn’t at his best again on Saturday, but nearly scored and that reinforces how dangerous he can be.

Score Prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-1 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Tuesday 9th April:

Blackpool vs Fleetwood Town

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic

Cheltenham Town vs Carlisle United

Leyton Orient vs Exeter City

Stevenage vs Barnsley

Wednesday 10th April:

Peterborough United vs Port Vale

Wycombe Wanderers vs Derby County

All games get underway at 7:45pm