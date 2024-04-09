Stat Attack: Bristol Rovers

On Saturday, Reading faced a very in-form Lincoln City side, who hadn’t lost any of their most recent 15 games.

The first half consisted of many chances, but neither team could get the opening goal. Throughout the game, many poor refereeing decisions went against Reading, halting the opportunity to score the opening goal.

Although the officials’ decisions weren’t great statistics-wise, Reading dominated the game, with 11 shots and 66% possession. The first goal of the game came from Lincoln, with Freddie Draper getting on the score sheet. Tyler Bindon managed to equalise with only seven minutes left to play, leaving the points to be shared between the two teams.

On Tuesday, Reading will travel west to face Bristol Rovers, who go into the game with poor form, only gaining two out of a possible 15 points in their last five league matches. On the other hand, ‘Ding will be traveling with seven points out of their last five league matches.

Comparing league positions, Rovers are currently sitting in 15th, with 51 points on the board. The Royals sit two places below in 17th on 46 points. Based on league positioning and form, the game will be a close one.

Reading will be backed by another sold-out away end, with 1,348 Royals making the 156-mile round trip to The Memorial Stadium.

The last game played between the two sides was back in November, when it ended 1-1, with Sam Smith scoring to put Reading 1-0 up just before the break. Just after half-time, Chris Martin scored for Rovers, settling the game with a draw.

The last time the two teams met in Bristol was Boxing Day back in 2000. The game ended 2-2, with Neil Smith and Phil Parkinson scoring for the Royals.

Bristol Rovers have scored 24 goals at home this season, with Martin being their top goal scorer, with 15 goals in League One this season. Saying this, Bristol Rovers play 41% of their touches at home on the right-hand side.

A contributor to Martin’s tally is Aaron Collins, with eight assists this season. He is joint top at Rovers with Anthony Evans, but left for Bolton Wanderers in the January transfer window.

Reading have scored 23 away goals this season; Ruben Selles’ men will be looking to increase their tally. Similar to Rovers, Reading play 40% of their touches on the right-hand side away from home, with 65% of shots coming from the middle of the pitch.

Harvey Knibbs is Reading’s top goalscorer this campaign, with 15 goals scored. The forward will be looking to extend this on Tuesday.

In their last six away games, Selles’ men have picked up seven out of a possible 18 points on the road, placing them 14th in League One for current away form. Having had a very shaky away form in the last couple of years, things are starting to look better for Selles’ men.

The game on Tuesday will be the start of three consecutive away days, with a trip up to Yorkshire to face Barnsley, and a trip to the Midlands to face Burton Albion - where the annual inflatables day will take place.

Looking ahead, Reading are traveling up to Yorkshire on Saturday to face playoff-pushing Barnsley, who currently sit in fifth - four points above rivals Oxford United.

Barnsley have won two out of their five latest games, with a draw leaving them with seven out of 15 possible points, with uneven form. ‘Ding will look to get a result up in Yorkshire. The away end will have 800 (approximately) Royals in it, who will make the 384-mile round trip to face the Tykes.