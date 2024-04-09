Opposition Lowdown: Matt Taylor’s Bristol Rovers

Form

Bristol Rovers finished 17th in League One last season following 14 wins, 11 draws and 21 losses. This is their second campaign back in the third tier, having won promotion from League Two in 2022, after finishing third in the league, securing automatic promotion.

Rovers currently sit in 15th place in the league, two places and five points ahead of Reading, having won 14, drawn nine and lost 18 games so far this season. Their recent from has been poor, losing three and drawing two of their last five games, while they have also struggled to score in their last six.

They come into Tuesday’s game off the back of a 0-2 home defeat to promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers. The two sides faced each other at the Select Car Leasing Stadium back in November, playing out a 1-1 draw, after former Royal loanee Chris Martin cancelled out striker Sam Smith’s first-half goal.

The boss

Matt Taylor: Taylor took over as Bristol Rovers manager in December last year, replacing Joey Barton, who was sacked in October.

The former defender had a 17-year career as a player, representing the likes of Exeter City, Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town. He started his coaching career at his former club Exeter, where he worked as a defensive coach and manager of their under-23 side, before becoming City manager following the departure of Paul Tisdale in 2018.

Taylor spent four years as manager of The Grecians and guided them back to League One after they finished second in League Two during the 2021/22 season. He left Exeter to become manager of Rotherham United in October 2022, guiding the Millers to a 19th-place finish in the Championship in his first season. However, he was sacked the following November with the club in 22nd place.

The 42-year-old has won nine of his 27 games in charge so far, giving him a win percentage of 33%. Taylor usually favours a 3-5-2 formation and likes his sides to work the ball into the opposition box.

Squad

Rovers lost star striker Aaron Collins in January with the 26-year-old joining League One rivals Bolton. They did manage to bring four players in over the course of the window including three loanees.

They started their transfer business with the permanent signing of midfielder Kamil Conteh, who joined from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee. Their loan signings included defender Elkan Baggott, who joined from Ipswich Town; and midfielders Harry Vaughan and Brandon Aguilar, who signed from Hull City and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Midfielder Harvey Vale and defender Jack Hunt could both return to the squad following illness and injury. However, captain Sam Finlay and defenders Elkan Baggott and Tristan Crama are all expected to remain out.

Predicted lineup

Ward, Wilson, Taylor, Connolly, Thomas, Vale, Evans, Conteh, Aguilera, Brown, Martin

Key player

Antony Evans: Midfielder Evans joined Rovers in August 2021, signing on a free transfer after his release from German side SC Paderborn.

He started his youth career at Everton, joining the club at the age of nine. He never made an appearance for the Toffees but did play for their under-23 side 73 times, while also spending time on loan at Morecambe and Blackpool. Evans joined SC Paderborn in 2020 and made eight appearances for the club in his year and a half in Germany.

Since joining Rovers, he has made 137 appearances, scoring 26 goals, and is the player with the most appearances for the club so far this season. The 25-year-old has represented England twice at under-19 level. Evans is an attacking midfielder who is a strong crosser of the ball, who also likes to shoot from distance.

One to watch

Harvey Vale: Midfielder Vale joined Rovers last summer, signing a season-long loan deal from Premier League Chelsea. He started his career at Crowborough FC before joining the youth setup at Fulham and then Chelsea. He signed his first professional contract at Chelsea in 2020 and made his debut for the Blues in 2021 against West London rivals Brentford.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Hull City last season but only made three appearances for the club before his loan spell was cut short. He has made 43 appearances for Rovers so far this season, scoring three goals and logging five assists.

Vale has represented England at under-15, under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-20 level and has scored four goals for his country. Originally a wing-back, Vale predominantly plays on the left hand side of midfield and is a strong crosser and tackler.